Strictly Come Dancing 2023, week 10, live: Annabel Croft scores a 10 for her passionate paso doble

And then there were six. It’s getting serious now in the Strictly ballroom, with just a half-dozen celebrities remaining and three weeks to go until the grand final. (Let this serve as a reminder to crack on with your Christmas shopping.)

Bobby Brazier will be hoping to bounce back from the dance-off with an emotional Couple’s Choice dedicated to his late mother, reality TV star Jade Goody, who died of cervical cancer aged just 27. A cynical observer might also suggest it’s felicitous timing for what will essentially be a free pass of a routine.

Nigel Harman is bringing back his Patrick Swayze hips for the rumba, Ellie Leach is tackling the Argentine tango, Layton Williams is doing the American smooth, Annabel Croft needs to get fierce for the paso doble, and Angela Scanlon is attempting the tricky cha cha cha.

Layton makes some noise

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin kicked off the show with an ambitious American smooth mixing foxtrot and waltz, all set to Björk’s It’s Oh So Quiet. Cue the “Shhh”-ing. This creative routine had an effectively musical mix of pizzazz – high kicks on all the accents, a popped balloon showering confetti – and ballroom in hold. However, the latter lacked the purring Rolls-Royce quality of true foxtrot (it was too bouncy, jagged and rushed), though Williams had a good go at it; I’d much rather that than he just freestyle. 8, 9, 8, 9 – 34. My score: 8

Nigel romances the judges

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones got the full romance novel treatment for their rumba – silky bed, billowing drapes, smoke, Celine Dion’s It’s All Coming Back to Me Now – plus a ghostly girlfriend storyline. It definitely suited this pair’s facility for swoon-worthy melodrama, and we got another glimmer of Harman’s Patrick Swayze leading man smoulder. Dance wise: he was a bit too static initially, and the hips were stiff in places, but expressive arms and confident partnering. A decent job for a male celebrity rumba. 8, 8, 8, 9 – 33. My score: 8

Annabel finds her inner cape

A brilliantly old-school paso doble from Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe, danced to España Cañi – although Croft did look a bit like a bumble bee in her spotty yellow skirt. Really great focus and intensity between them, with Croft producing some lovely flamenco cape-like shaping, crisp footwork, passionate skirt-ography and sky-high kicks, nailing a jam-packed routine. She just keeps on surprising us! She could still let go a bit more in her performance, but fab-u-lous. 8, 9, 9, 10 – 36. My score: 9

Angela hits the D-I-S-C-O

Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu went full disco diva for their cha cha cha to I Will Survive by Gloria Gaynor. Their fun performance got the audience going, but it made for a messy dance hybrid – lots of stomping around from Scanlon, picking her feet up all the time and doing heel leads instead of kissing the floor, which in turn meant no hip action on the basics and no flow. Good straight legs, but much too stiff for me. 7, 7, 8, 9 – 31. My score: 7

