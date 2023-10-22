Strictly Come Dancing 2023: week 5 results – comedian Eddie Kadi is eliminated

Eddie Kadi was all smiles as he did his last dance with Karen Hauer - Guy Levy/BBC

Just two weeks ago Eddie Kadi scored the first 10 of the season for his Men in Black Couple’s Choice routine. On Sunday night, after losing the dance-off to Zara McDermott, he became the fourth celebrity to leave the show. That’s the Strictly roller coaster for you.

Kadi didn’t seem too surprised by his fate. He had finished bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday’s performance show after a much-criticised samba to Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez. Only a major intervention by the public could have saved him – but the votes went elsewhere.

Eddie Kadi’s luck runs out

This was the second dance-off in a row for Kadi. He might easily have gone out last week with his messy American smooth to Sex Bomb, but Jody Cundy made so many mistakes in his salsa that Kadi was spared.

However, the comedian has been trading on his jaunty charisma and in-built rhythm throughout. He’s a fantastic freestyler (best displayed in that Men in Black number), but neither he nor partner Karen Hauer really made much progress in terms of the actual ballroom technique. That meant his time on the show was limited.

Eddie Kadi says goodbye to the show - Guy Levy/BBC

Still, Kadi told Tess Daly that he’d enjoyed the experience, calling “the highest moment of [his career] and the happiest [he’s] ever been”. His family had loved it too, and Kadi was proud of representing his culture. He ended by thanking God. Hauer called Kadi “a treasure” and thanked him for his positivity.

A tougher judging decision

The judges have had it pretty easy so far this season, and they have unanimously agreed on every elimination. That continued here – but it was a closer call than the previous ones.

This dance-off saw two returning couples: Kadi from last week, and McDermott from Week 3. The latter reprised her awkward American smooth to Can’t Fight the Moonlight, which contained some big lifts but very weak foxtrot. She had finished just four points above Kadi on the leaderboard, and the pair were pretty close in terms of technique (with McDermott just having the edge) and performance (Kadi winning out).

It was Eddie Kadi versus Zara McDermott in the dance-off - Guy Levy/BBC

Craig Revel Horwood firmly chose to save McDermott for her superior quality of dance. Motsi Mabuse was more circumspect, saying it “was extremely close – the quality was actually very, very close.” For her, it came down to details, and that meant she saved McDermott.

Anton Du Beke praised both couples for an excellent dance-off, but ultimately agree that McDermott had “slightly cleaner technique”. Head judge Shirley Ballas’s vote wasn’t needed, but she concurred.

Former favourites get a scare

Once McDermott is eliminated (and surely that will come in the next week or so), this becomes a ferocious competition. Everyone else in the lower half of this week’s leaderboard has won high praise and strong scores from the judges in the past: Annabel Croft, Angela Scanlon and Nigel Harman.

Annabel Croft needs to up her game - Guy Levy/BBC

With the likes of Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Adam Thomas growing in confidence, it’s now a really open contest: anyone could shoot up the standings with the right dance, or suddenly find themselves in the danger zone.

Hopefully Croft, who was spared the dance-off by audience votes, will take this as a wake-up call. She’s a beautiful mover but really needs to mix it up if she wants to stay in – hopefully she’ll get a fierce dramatic dance like a paso doble to fire her up. Likewise Scanlon needs to finds her form again ASAP.

But it makes great viewing for us. With such an able cast, everyone will be working hard and taking risks in order to grab those vital votes. It’s a shame the judges have gone so early with their 10s – but at least the celebrities will keep pushing each other to the max as they try to outdo one another.

Anton Du Beke inflation

The most alarming type of inflation right now mind just be Du Beke’s scoring. He’s always been more enthusiastic than discerning as a judge – perhaps trying to channel Len Goodman’s kindly encouragement. But it’s getting rather frustrating in competition terms.

Anton Du Beke keeps handing out high scores - Guy Levy/BBC

This Saturday, he consistently, and wildly, overmarked, making a nonsense of the whole scoring system. There was only one dance that he didn’t score higher than the rest of the panel (Ellie Leach’s paso doble, which he awarded 9 and Mabuse gave a 10). But he gave an absurd 8 to Croft’s tame Charleston (Revel Horwood scored 5), and another to Harman’s foxtrot – even after the actor admitted he’d made a ton of mistakes.

Du Beke also gave a bonkers 9 to Thomas’s Backstreet Boys Couple’s Choice – which wasn’t even that good in its own terms, as a juvenile copycat street dance (Thomas didn’t remotely match his partner for impact, groove or grounded delivery), let alone as a competitive dance on a ballroom show.

Perhaps he means well, but Du Beke is doing a disservice to this talented cast – and to viewers – when his scores are so heightened. It doesn’t reflect the actual ups and downs of the contest (some weeks a hard score is a valuable lesson), and it leaves the celebrities with nowhere to go.

Hell hath no fury

The Strictly pros perform - Guy Levy/BBC

Beware those angry exes. In this week’s professional group dance, Carlos Gu played a deceitful lothario who was finally found out – as a horde of former flings confronted him in a nightclub. This monochrome-styled Swinging Sixties jazz number was Strictly creative director Jason Gilkison’s tribute to his idol Bob Fosse. Fun enough, but it’s a big ask to create a number that matches up to that idiosyncratic idol of the dance world. This...did not. Again I cry: do a waltz!

We were also treated to indie band Bastille singing their big hit Pompeii. The song appeared in a trailer for David Attenborough’s new Planet Earth III, as Bastille have collaborated on the series’ score with Hans Zimmer, so this Strictly performance was backed with some lovely sneak-peek nature footage. Last year’s winner Hamza Yassin would surely approve. Lauren Oakley and Kai Widdrington contributed some genial spinning around to proceedings.

Bastille backed by Planet Earth III footage - Guy Levy/BBC

Trick or treat

Yes, Strictly’s divisive Halloween show returns next week. There are some who love its deep dive into the dressing-up box, and others who prefer the dances without dangling cobwebs and dubious spooky tie-ins.

Still, it’s a good test of the celebrities’ outsize performance skills, and so could be a make-or-break week for the likes of Annabel Croft and Angela Scanlon. Join us again then for more scarily good fun – and in the meantime, keep dancing!

Did you agree with the judges’ decision? Let us know in the comments below