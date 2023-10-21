Strictly Come Dancing 2023: week 5, live – Ellie Leach scores 10 for her passionate paso doble

The 2023 cast of Strictly Come Dancing - Guy Levy/BBC

In the latest twist of this oh-so-unpredictable Strictly season, actress Amanda Abbington – who has been consistently strong so far, and could possibly challenge for the final – has announced that she can’t compete this week due to medical reasons. She had been due to perform a cha cha cha with partner Giovanni Pernice, and the news came very late on: it was announced by presenter Janette Manrara on Friday evening on Strictly’s sister show It Takes Two.

What does that mean for the show? Well, everyone else will perform as usual (and we might get some lengthier judges’ comments to fill out the extra time), and we’ll still see one couple eliminated on Sunday night. The Strictly rules state that Abbington can miss one show and return next week, if she feels well enough. If she still can’t compete then, her “journey” will sadly come to an end.

There are still plenty of exciting performances on tonight’s show, however, Angela Rippon is doing the first Argentine tango of the season – and it’s the style she most wanted to do when she signed up for Strictly.

Layton Williams attempts lifts for the first time in his salsa, Krishnan Guru-Murthy channels the Golden Age of Hollywood in his quickstep, Annabel Croft Charlestons to Ladies’ Night, and...it’s back: Adam Thomas is doing a Couple’ Choice routine to a Backstreet Boys medley. Let us know who gets your vote in the comments below!

Last week, Amanda Abbington danced the foxtrot on Strictly - Guy Levy/BBC

It’s crunch time for Annabel Croft

Annabel Croft (in a fabulous fringed flapper get-up) and Johannes Radebe got the party started with a Charleston to Ladies’ Night by Kool & The Gang – a dreadful music choice. We got another confident cartwheel from Croft, plus buoyant movement, feather boa-waving and some Rippon-esque splits. However, this particular style requires way more abandon and varied characterisation; this was pretty, placed and quite flat. Shame about the errors too, and the swivel was minimal. It’s crunch time for Croft: can she show us another side of herself? 5, 7, 7, 8 – 27. My score: 6

Following last week’s Patrick Swayze moment, Nigel Harman cemented his Strictly heartthrob status with a smoky foxtrot to Etta James’s I Just Want to Make Love to You. This was a classy routine by Katya Jones, with just a few diversions like ending with a smooch on the bar (fans self). Unfortunately a big mistake mid-routine derailed it, and Harman’s footwork went completely to pot. Some areas of improvement: his hold is coming along, he did keep in tune with his partner, and his feel for the jazzy music was fantastic. But not their best by a long shot. 7, 7, 7, 8. My score: 6

Nigel Harman and Katya Jones danced the foxtrot - Guy Levy/BBC

Krishnan Guru-Murthy goes to Hollywood

It was all about the Golden Age glam for Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley, quickstepping to Sinatra’s The Lady Is a Tramp. The newsreader looked very dapper in his white tie and tails, and was trying hard to hide his counting out loud with a big smile. After a nervy start to the show this was pure joy – every year, a celebrity becomes an evangelist for dance, and this year it’s Guru-Murthy. Some really fantastic footwork in here, which helped the whole thing travel beautifully, just a few issues with the sagging hold and some stuttering moments. 6, 8, 8, 8 – 30. My score: 8

Eddie Kadi got to show his love for Afrobeats with his samba to Calm Down by Rema featuring Selena Gomez. Partner Karen Hauer kept this routine more contained than I was expecting – I thought Kadi might just wildly freestyle it again. However, keeping it more in the ballroom samba realm showed up a lot of technical issues, like Kadi’s flat feet and pigeon toes, memory mistakes, and the awkward stop-start transitions. Just having rhythm isn’t enough if he wants to go further. Yes, he’s a fab entertainer, but we’ve seen that now. 5, 6, 6, 7. My score: 5

Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley danced the quickstep - Guy Levy/BBC

Ellie Leach is the paso princess

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola saved a lacklustre night by bringing SERIOUS drama with their paso doble to Insomnia by Faithless. The rave track’s pounding rhythms actually worked really well here, and they seemed to thoroughly fire up Leach – this was an exciting step forward for her performance wise: magnificent intent, shaping, skirt-wafting and she nailed a jam-packed routine. They even stayed in character after the music ended. Brilliantly choreographed by Coppola, and they’re dancing as a real partnership. Olé! 9, 10, 9, 9 – 37. My score: 9

Another annoyingly cutesy theme for Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu, this time an explosion of pink for their American Smooth to Cherish by Madonna. She was horrified by the idea of lifts in rehearsal, and that carried over into the performance unfortunately. She had more fun with the twirling and skipping about (it was all rather like watching a feminine products ad). But I’m still waiting for her to really skyrocket, given her clear potential – is it nerves that make everything feel so strained? Also still lacking those driving heel leads. Just...OK. 6, 7, 7, 8 – 28. My score: 6

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola danced the paso doble - Guy Levy/BBC

Angela Rippon has a medical scare

It’s not just Abbington who’s been testing out that “blood, sweat and tears” competition mantra. The 79-year-old Angela Rippon has revealed in her exclusive Telegraph Strictly diary that, just minutes before taking to the floor for her rumba last Saturday night, she had a dramatic medical emergency.

In fact, the show was forced to change the running order at the last minute, with Nigel Harmon going on early to do his salsa while Rippon was tended to. Read all about it, plus her excitement at tackling the passionate Argentine tango in this week’s show.