Strictly Come Dancing 2023 week 5, review: Horrors of Halloween arrive early for flailing contestants

Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer - PA

Strictly Come Dancing’s Halloween special was still a week away but for several contestants the horrors had arrived seven days early.

“There’s something in the air today – everybody is a little bit nervous,” commented judge Oti Mabuse. She was half right – there were nerves. But not everybody was falling victim to the jitters (actress Amanda Abbington was meanwhile temporarily absent due to “medical reasons”.)

More than a month in, an enjoyable episode highlighted the widening gulf between those growing into the Strictly challenge and those celebs who were flailing slightly. More than slightly in the case of comedian Eddie Kadi.

He seemed ill-at-ease as he negotiated a samba with Karen Hauer. “Sloppy and stop-start,” lamented judge Craig Revel Horwood. To his side Shirley Ballas tried to be kind, saying “for your smile you have to get a ten”. She gave him a six. Oof.

Likewise running to stand still was TV presenter Angela Scanlon. She peaked early with her Charleston two weeks ago. It’s been downhill ever since and, just like Kadi, she was suffering through a pre-Halloween nightmare.

Angela Scanlon was suffering through a pre-Halloween nightmare - PA

“Needs more detail – don’t panic,” said Ballas. Which is precisely what someone would say when you probably need to start panicking. “Smooth it wasn’t,” harrumphed Revel Horwood – who, given Scanlon’s clomping turn, was never going to miss a free-shot at an open goal.

But if there was mid-season fun to be had watching the judges ding the stragglers, the true entertainment was in seeing the better dancers out-do themselves. Having cast aside their inhibitions, these pace-setters performed with the sort of pure joy that can’t be bottled.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin delivered a remarkable performance - PA

Happiness came shooting out of the fingers of table-toppers Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin, who had scored a stonking 37 the previous week (the highest to that point in the competition). Their salsa sizzled. Judge Anton De Beke was so blown away he remarked that it reminded him “of a weekend with Craig in Wigan”.

Williams and Kuzmin eclipsed their previous best to receive a 39 – the highest week five score in 13 seasons of Strictly. That tearing sound was the record book being ripped in half.

Just as enthusiastic was news-reading legend Angela Rippon. She was fulfilling the ambition of a lifetime by attempting an Argentine tango – a dance with which she had fallen in love presenting Strictly’s predecessor Come Dancing. Together with pro Kai Widdrington, she scored a spectacular 34.

“Whoosh, leg goes up, wham,” said Anton, speaking fluent ‘Du Beke”. It was the perfect finishing touch to an enjoyable night of hoofing that confirmed the cream was starting to rise on Strictly 2023. With so much drama at either end of the table, Halloween week promises to be a scream.