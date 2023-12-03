Strictly Come Dancing 2023, Musicals Week 11 Results, live: no elimination after Nigel Harman's exit

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly host - Ray Burmiston

We were meant to see five celebrities battle it out for a semi-final place on Saturday night. Instead, we got the shock news that Nigel Harman had been forced to drop out – just hours ahead of the live show – after suffering a rib injury in rehearsal, meaning that his castmates are all progressing automatically.

It’s a blow to what has become a really excitingly contested season, with a closely matched final group and plenty of movement on the leaderboard. Harman’s abrupt exit halts the competition for this week at least, but it adds a fascinating new element to the semi-final, as I explain below.

For now, what will this mean for our Sunday night results shows? We’ll have the usual content: professionals’ group dance, musical guest and interviews. But will we get anything extra – such as more details on Harman’s accident? Or will we just get 40 minutes of Claudia Winkleman interviewing Vito Coppola? Surely Baftas would follow. Join us at 7:20pm tonight on BBC One to find out.

Three finalists – and three dances

Instead of this year’s finalists being decided purely on the semi-final’s two dances, they will actually be judged on three – strictly speaking. The judges’ scores from Musicals Week will be carried over, meaning that the semi-final leaderboard will be based on the accumulated scores of three dances.

Layton Williams can't rely on his perfect-scoring paso doble - Guy Levy/BBC

Who will that benefit? Well, surely the most consistent celebrities, and those with the most range, since they will have to impress with a trio of very different routines over two weeks. Layton Williams might have landed a perfect score with his Moulin Rouge! paso doble, but he’ll have to sustain that success in both semi-final routines too.

Conversely, Bobby Brazier could well have gone out this week following his underwhelming Dirty Dancing routine. Instead, he now gets another chance – or two more chances, technically, with another pair of routines to come.

Viewers will also have a challenging task ahead. Will they base next week’s votes purely on the semi-final performances, or attempt to take into account this week’s dances as well? Williams will be hoping for the latter; Brazier for the former. Let us know in the comments below how you’ll be placing your votes.

Amanda Abbington quit mid-season - Guy Levy/BBC

Strictly made the right choice

We’ve already lost one celebrity this year – Amanda Abbington, who dropped out mid-season – so if the programme had continued with weekly eliminations, we would only have had two finalists.

That’s not impossible. In season four, Mark Ramprakash and Matt Dawson went head-to-head in a two-person final; the numbers were skewed after Jimmy Tarbuck withdrew for health reasons. Likewise, season five saw Alesha Dixon versus Matt Di Angelo in the final (Kelly Brook withdrew after the death of her father), and season seven’s two finalists were Ricky Whittle and Chris Hollins (an injured Jade Johnson quit).

But it’s not as enjoyable as a three-person final, and it would have felt especially unfair given the level of talent this year. All four remaining celebrities deserve a chance to fight for their spot in the 2023 grand final – and viewers deserve a thrilling three-way contest, not endless padding with montages.