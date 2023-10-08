Strictly Come Dancing 2023: movie week 3 results – BBC presenter Nikita Kanda is eliminated

Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima faced Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez in the dance-off - Guy Levy/BBC

School’s out for Nikita Kanda and partner Gorka Marquez. Their classroom-based Clueless jive left them bottom of the leaderboard following Saturday’s Movie Week special, and, after they reprised it in Sunday’s dance-off against Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima’s Puss in Boots paso doble, they became the second pair to be eliminated.

It was another fairly easy unanimous decision from the judges, although viewers were still reeling from head judge Shirley Ballas’s shocking choice to award the series’ first 10 to Eddie Kadi on Saturday – a decision that will age about as well as giving Crash the Best Picture Oscar. I rather doubt the rest of the panel agreed with that one.

Nikita Kanda loses her second dance-off

It’s been a tough, and brief, run for the BBC Asian Network presenter. Her hesitant Week 1 waltz and messy Week 2 Charleston combined to land her in the series’ first dance-off, where she was at least fortunate enough to be competing against Les Dennis. However, even with the judges praising her small improvements in this week’s jive, she was still far behind the rest of the pack, finishing second to bottom on the leaderboard.

After viewers voted to save the bottom-placed Paralympian Jody Cundy, Kanda faced fellow presenter (and former Love Island contestant) Zara McDermott in a closely fought dance-off. There were just four points between them on Saturday night. However, McDermott had more performance power with her paso doble, even if her technique was on a par with, or even weaker, than Kanda’s, and the latter made some obvious errors.

Tess Daly with the eliminated couple - Guy Levy/BBC

Speaking to Tess Daly after their elimination, Kanda expressed her fear that she’d let her partner now, but praised her “Strictly family” and her supportive professional. Marquez emphasised how proud he was of Kanda give that she doesn’t have “any dance or performance experience”. He added that he’d never laughed so much as did with her.

The judges are unanimous again

Harmony reigns on the Strictly judging panel – for now, at least – with all four judges deciding to send Kanda home. Craig Revel Horwood chose to save McDermott for her technique and her theatricality, while Motsi Mabuse said that both couples gave it their best, but one couple (meaning Kanda and Marquez) made a few mistakes.

Anton Du Beke thought that both couples performed better in the dance-off, but agreed with Motsi about the mistakes – so he too saved McDermott. Shirley Ballas’s vote wasn’t needed, however she confirmed that she too would have chosen McDermott to stay.

Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez's farewell dance - Guy Levy/BBC

Was Kanda’s elimination unfair?

We always debate the merits of having Strictly contestants with former experience – either dance training, perhaps at drama school, or performance experience in productions like stage musicals. Does that mean you’ve got no hope of staying on the show if you come in as a novice?

Kanda was certainly in the latter camp: all of this was new to her. That showed in her enthusiastic but chaotic numbers – although she was showing gradual improvement that may well have continued. As it is, her Strictly journey has ended almost before it began.

However, watching only complete novices for three months would be pretty dull, and arguably everyone has some kind of advantage. Kanda understood how to present herself on live television, while the athletes know how to train, the singers have innate musicality, and experienced broadcasters like Krishnan Guru-Murthy know how to connect with the public.

I do think it’s a shame that Kanda couldn’t have had a week or two longer, since her type of “journey” inspires viewers to feel like they too could have a go at dancing – you don’t need Angela Rippon’s legs to hit the floor. But it’s a particularly high-standard cast this year, so I wouldn’t want to lose one of the many interesting contenders either.

Angela Rippon finished further down the leaderboard - Guy Levy/BBC

It’s an open competition

This week’s leaderboard shake-up showed just how hard it’s going to be to predict this year’s finalists. Nigel Harman, who started so strongly, slid right down the standings following his jive (although I largely blame the Batman theming for that), and both Angela Rippon and Layton Williams had a slight dip in form with their dances. Can they all take the judges’ criticism on board and come back stronger?

Conversely, Angela Scanlon has grown in confidence, topping the Week 3 leaderboard with her very impressive Charleston. Ellie Leach is showing real consistency, while Amanda Abbington continues to turn in very committed performances, and Bobby Brazier, despite never having seen the show before, is a total charmer. Annabel Croft is doing nicely too, although I wonder how she’ll fare with something like a spicy salsa.

It all adds up to a brilliantly open competition. The dance draw will doubtless prove crucial: get a dance that doesn’t suit you, and that could be it. But this has the potential to be a series with not just strength among a few couples, but real depth throughout the majority of the cast – and that makes for very exciting viewing.

oh my god that Barbie routine on #Strictly is one of the best things they have EVER DONE pic.twitter.com/fxjAP1Q4uF — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) October 8, 2023

Barbie’s in the ballroom

She’s already conquered the global box office – now, Barbie has taken over the Strictly studio too. The professionals themed their very entertaining group dance around Greta Gerwig’s doll-based mega-hit (although no room for Oppenheimer here), complete with a fabulously pink dollhouse set, and great turns from Dianne Buswell as Classic Barbie – rivalled by Nadiya Bychkova – and a bare-chested Gorka Marquez channelling Ryan Gosling’s Ken.

While I still wish we had proper ballroom group performances instead of these concept numbers, this one was a riot, especially the big disco climax. Also, poor partner-less Ginger Neil was cruelly well cast as the overlooked Allan.

We also got a musical performance from American singer Madison Beer, sharing her 2022 single Showed Me (How I Fell in Love with You), while Bychkova and Nikita Kuzmin oozed around the floor in a sultry rumba. Bychkova probably should have tied her hair back though: after some dramatic head whips, she spent most of the routine eating it.

