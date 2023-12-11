Strictly Come Dancing 2023 line-up: all the contestants and their professional pairings

We know Christmas is just around the corner when Strictly Come Dancing nears its final stages, the strongest dancers – and potential winners – becoming clearer with each fabulous dance.

Following the thrilling semi-final this weekend that saw Annabel Croft lose out on a coveted Grand Finale spot, after she landed in the dance-off against Bobby Brazier, the competition is almost up.

Will it be Brazier, Ellie Leach or Layton Williams who lands the Glitterball trophy?

The glittering show is hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, with judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Mostsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke retaking their panel chairs.

Here are the confirmed pairings.

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin

The stage and screen actor will be paired with Nikita Kuzmin in a same-sex couple – and they’re likely to go far in the competition. Hailing from Bury, 28-year-old Williams is best known for his title-role performances in the West End productions of Billy Elliot and Everyone’s Talking About Jamie. He also has appearances in Thriller Live, Rent, Hairspray and New Adventures under his belt, as well as TV roles in the Bad Education film and rebooted TV series, Benidorm and Greg Davies’s sitcom The Cleaner. He also runs his own performing arts company.

Williams said: “Absolutely buzzing to confirm that I will be taking part in THE most iconic dance competition in the UK! It’s time to bring it to the Ballroom. So excited to learn new skills from the best. Bring on the sequins… ALL the sequins!”

Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola

Soap actress Ellie Leach has been paired with Vito Coppola. Leach, 22, has starred in Coronation Street for 12 years as Faye Windass, with her role earning her multiple British Soap Awards and Inside Soap Awards over the years and widespread praise for hard-hitting, socially conscious storylines.

Leach said: “It still doesn’t feel real that I’m going to be doing Strictly!! It’s always been a dream of mine so I guess dreams really do come true.”

Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell

Perhaps more recognisable to older Strictly viewers as the son of the late reality star Jade Goody and partner Jeff Brazier, the 20-year-old will dance alongside 34-year-old Aussie Dianne Buswell. Brazier has worked as a model and actor, walking for Dolce & Gabbana in Milan and starring in EastEnders.

Brazier said: “I’m so excited to be part of the Strictly line up, I can’t wait to start training like a professional dancer and adding a few moves to my locker. I’m looking forward to performing in-front of everyone, it’s going to be so much fun.”

Contestants eliminated so far:

Les Dennis and Nancy Xu became the first dancers to be eliminated in Week Two, after ending up in the dreaded dance-off against Nikita Kanda and Gorka Márquez.

Nikita Kanda and partner Gorka Márquez were sent home in week two after failing to impress the judges, or public, during Movie Week, where they channelled 90s’ cult classic Clueless.

Celebrated Paralympian athlete Jody Cundy became the third dancer to be sent home, along with partner (and last year’s winner) Jowita Przystał following their disappointing salsa.

Presenter and comedian Eddie Kadi and his partner Karen Hauer became the fourth contestants to leave the competition, after a disappointing samba on Saturday night, closely followed by losing the dance-off to Zara McDermott in Sunday’s results show.

Actress Amanda Abbington, who was partnered with Giovanni Pernice, become the shock fifth dancer to leave the competition after she sensationally pulled out of the show.

Love Islander Zara McDermott and partner Graziano Di Prima became the fifth contestants to be eliminated (Amanda Abbington, above, pulled out of the show) after a disappointing Halloween Week, where the pair ended up as the third-time (un)lucky dancers in the dreaded dance-off.

Actor and TV presenter Adam Thomas, known for his roles in Emmerdale and Waterloo Road, as well as his stint in the I’m A Celebrity... jungle back in 2016, became the sixth contestant to be eliminated over the weekend, alongside partner Luba Mushtuk.

Krishnan Guru-Murthy became the seventh contestant to be eliminated, missing out on Blackpool by just one week. Paired with Lauren Oakley, the Channel 4 newsreader shared an emotional exit statement on social media where he said: “[Strictly] has been life changing and life affirming. There is something about taking big risks, performing, giving it everything, making yourself totally vulnerable and shedding the armour you normally use to survive that is exhilarating, liberating and inspiring.”

Angela Rippon, Strictly’s oldest ever contestant at 79, was eliminated in Blackpool, making her (and partner Kai Widdrington) the eighth dancers to leave the competition. Having written about her experiences on the show for the past few months as the Telegraph’s exclusive Strictly columnist, audiences will certainly miss her inspirational verve and passion.

Irish television presenter Angela Scanlon became the ninth contestant to be eliminated, along with partner Carlos Gu, after an ironically disappointing cha cha cha to Gloria Gaynor’s I Will Survive.

Nigel Harman was forced to withdraw from the competition early, prior to the semi-finals, after suffering an injury in rehearsal. The Casualty actor had been partnered with Katya Jones.

Annabel Croft and partner Johannes Radebe were eliminated in the semi-finals after landing in the dreaded dance-off against Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell. The former world tennis champion said in her exit statement: “I feel incredibly grateful to have had this opportunity. I have met so many wonderful people, who I hope to stay in touch with because you really are like family. Sending everyone kisses and hugs.”

