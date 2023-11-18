Strictly Come Dancing 2023, Blackpool week 9, live – Layton Williams does pole-dancing

The Strictly class of 2023 reach Blackpool - Guy Levy

It’s a homecoming for Angela Rippon this week as she returns to the Blackpool Tower Ballroom – the venue from which she once presented Strictly’s forebear, Come Dancing. Will that prove a good omen for her American smooth and help her avoid the dance-off? We’ll soon find out.

This is surely the show where Craig Revel Horwood finally dusts off his 10 paddle, either for Ellie Leach’s jam-packed Charleston or Layton Williams’s freestyle Couple’s Choice. We’re also getting an Argentine tango from Angela Scanlon, a jive from Bobby Brazier, a quickstep from Nigel Harman, and an American smooth from Annabel Croft.

Join us to find out who masters that fabled sprung floor.

Kai Widdrington and Angela Rippon danced the American smooth - Guy Levy/BBC

Layton splits the judges with pole-dancing

Well, this was will prove to a be a Marmite dance. Williams has been accused of over-relying on his pre-Strictly experience – this club-style, commercial dance Couple’s Choice to Christina Aguilera pretty much exemplified it, with its booty-shaking and (a first for Strictly at Blackpool) pole-dancing! They also didn’t quite nail the routine in terms of dance it in sync. Williams looked even more like a soloist, especially with the extra dancers on the floor. But some amazing full-on choreography here; no one else in the show could have managed it. 9, 10, 10, 10 – 39. My score: 9

Annabel is a ballroom beauty

What a gorgeous Viennese waltz-based American smooth from Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe, dancing to Unchained Melody. They positively flew around that huge Blackpool floor, combining power with serenity. These two have quietly become a lovely partnership, with Johannes’s emotional expressiveness meeting Croft’s quiet stoicism and creating something new. Generally good technique here too: calm frame, good but skippy footwork, and beautifully placed arms – she just needs to soften her hands too. 8, 9, 9, 9 – 35. My score: 8

Angela Rippon talks ‘foxtrot with knobs on’

That’s how she terms their glamorous Hollywood number, danced to Ella Fitzgerald, in her latest Telegraph Strictly diary.

Rippon also shares her Blackpool memories, how tense the competition is getting, and how all this of training necessitated a trip to the physio.