Strictly Christmas Special adds Waterloo Road and Sugababes stars

Strictly Come Dancing has confirmed its remaining contestants for the 2023 Christmas special.

The three celebrities confirmed on tonight's (November 23) episode of It Takes Two were Tillie Amartey, Danny Cipriani and Keisha Buchanan, with the trio being partnered by Neil Jones, Jowita Przystal and Gorka Márquez respectively.

"My family have been avid fans of Strictly since forever so no pressure," said Amartey, who will soon appear on Waterloo Road. "The nerves are real, but I am super excited to bring some much-needed joy to the telly while I shimmy and sparkle my two left feet through the Christmas special!"

Cipriani, a professional rugby union player, said of the announcement: "I've always enjoyed the concept of Strictly - it wasn't something I ever thought I'd do.

"After addressing my own ideas and beliefs, I am very much looking forward to expressing myself through dance with no limitations. Strictly brings joy to everyone's living rooms, being a part of that for Christmas Day will be special."

Buchanan, a member of girl group Sugababes, also expressed her excitement, saying: "I am so excited to be taking part, and over Christmas too, my favourite time of the year! I am looking forward to learning some new moves and embracing the dancefloor!"



The trio have joined historian Dan Snow, BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent and EastEnders star Jamie Borthwick in the special, with the previously announced group being partnered by Nadiya Bychkova, Graziano Di Prima and Nancy Xu respectively.



The six couples will each perform a festive-themed routine, with the aim of impressing the four judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke - and the audience to take home the Christmas Glitterball trophy.

Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Christmas Day. Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

