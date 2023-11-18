Strictly champion makes surprise Blackpool return

Getty Images

Strictly Come Dancing winner Kelvin Fletcher made a surprise show return during the live Blackpool special.

The Emmerdale actor, who lifted the Glitterball in 2019 with professional dancer Oti Mabuse, appeared during Saturday night's live show to read out the show's terms and conditions.

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman introduced the former show champion, who looked delighted to be back with the Strictly cast, hugging professional dancers Graziano di Primo and Neil Jones.

Fletcher read the terms and conditions to the tune of 'Jail House Rock' by Elvis Presley, which Claudia revealed was a deliberate choice.

"That was your Jive, you did it in here. Do you remember?" she said, referring to Fletcher's Jive with Oti in Blackpool's Tower Ballroom.

Their routine impressed the judges, earning the couple 39 out of 40 points on the night.

"What a place and what a show," he said in response. 'We still watch it as a family, we absolutely love it."

Appearing just after Dianne and Bobby's jive to 'Wake Me Up Before You Go Go' by Wham!, Fletcher heaped praise on the duo's routine.

"Well done Bobby, that was absolutely fantastic," he said. "It's great to be here."

Seven couples currently remain in the competition, with one set to leave the show in Sunday night's results programme.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

