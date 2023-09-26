Strictly 2023 results – who's at the top of the leaderboard?

Ray Burniston - BBC

Strictly Come Dancing is back with another star-studded season, and the competition is already heating up.

This year, the BBC celebrity dance contest sees 15 famous faces taking to the dancefloor in a bid to win the iconic Glitterball Trophy.

Strictly fans have already seen some impressive moves from the season 21 cast with several stars gaining high praise from the four judges Anton du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, and Shirley Ballas.

Ray Burniston - BBC

Related: Strictly's Angela Scanlon hints at "fast" and "intense" dance for week ahead

Week one saw the celebrities and their professional partners perform a competitive dance together for the first time.

Angela Rippon wowed viewers with the splits, Coronation Street's Ellie Leach performed an energetic jive, Bad Education star Layton Williams executed a sassy samba, and EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier's foxtrot left his dad Jeff Brazier in a flood of tears.

While four couples were tied near the top of the leaderboard with a score of 29, the true frontrunners from week one were Nigel Harman and Katya Jones, who were awarded an impressive 32 points.

BBC

Related: Strictly's Ellie Leach scares Vito in cheeky behind-the-scenes video

Here's how the leaderboard is looking after the first week of the competition. All scores are out of 40:

1. Nigel Harman and Katya Jones (8+8+8+8) = 32



2= Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin (7+8+7+7) = 29

2= Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola (7+8+7+7) = 29

2= Bobby Brazier and Dianne Buswell (6+7+8+8) = 29

2= Amanda Abbington and Giovanni Pernice (7+7+8+7) = 29



6= Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington (7+7+7+7) = 28

6= Annabel Croft and Johannes Radebe (7+7+7+7) = 28

8. Angela Scanlon and Carlos Gu (6+6+5+6) = 23

9= Eddie Kadi and Karen Hauer (4+6+6+6) = 22

9= Krishnan Guru-Murthy and Lauren Oakley (5+6+6+5) = 22

11. Jody Cundy and Jowita Przystal (5+5+6+5) = 21

12= Adam Thomas and Luba Mushtuk (4+5+5+5) = 19

12= Zara McDermott and Graziano Di Prima (3+6+5+5) = 19

14. Nikita Kanda and Gorka Marquez (3+5+5+5) = 18

15. Les Dennis and Nancy Xu (2+4+5+5) = 16

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One, while spin-off Strictly: It Takes Two airs on weeknights from September 25 on BBC Two. Both shows are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

Tickets for Strictly's 2024 live arena tour are available now.

Interested in talking about Strictly Come Dancing? Visit our dedicated sub-forum

You Might Also Like