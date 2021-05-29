Stricker takes advantage of Weir’s collapse in Senior PGA

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEN MacLEOD
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Steve Stricker took advantage of Mike Weir's back-nine collapse Saturday to take the lead into the final round of the Senior PGA Championship.

Stricker shot a 3-under 67 in a stiff north breeze at Southern Hills for a one-stroke lead over Alex Cejka, the senior newcomer who beat Stricker in a playoff this month in the major Regions Tradition in Alabama.

Stricker was at 6-under 204. Cejka shot 68.

Weir was 8 under through 11 holes, then made a double bogey on 12, starting a stretch of giving back five shots in five holes. The Canadian left-hander finished with a 74, leaving him three strokes behind Stricker, but still in the final group Sunday.

Cejka, a four-time winner on the European Tour, won his only PGA Tour event in 2015 when he captured the Puerto Rico Open. He played his way onto the PGA Tour Champions as a Monday qualifier and was an alternate in Alabama before getting in the field and eventually winning the Tradition. He was second at the Chubb Classic in April.

“He’s been playing great,” Stricker said. “Yeah, I’m going to have my hands full tomorrow. I mean he’s been playing great and I’m going to have to take care of my own self, my own game and hopefully put up a good score. I know the confidence level that he has must be high if he’s right up there again this week. He started as a Monday qualifier and wins a major and he’s in contention again here this week, so it’s a great story. “

Cejka, a native of Czechoslovakia whose family fled the country for West Germany when he was 10, bogeyed his first two holes then made four birdies and no bogeys the rest of the way. He said he has watched numerous players in the past start with a bang on the senior tour after turning 50.

“I’m riding the wave,” he said. “Let’s hope I’ll ride it for a little bit. I’m playing well and I just want to play as long and as good as possible because eventually it’s going to fade off. I mean, that’s normal, you know? But we’ll see what I can do the next whatever, weeks, months, couple years, who knows.”

Stricker, the 2021 Ryder Cup captain who was 2-0 when playing with a 54-hole lead on the senior circuit before losing to Cejka, played a solid round, making five birdies against two bogeys. He hit his approach shot on the 10th hole to tap-in range, then holed out from a bunker on the 485-yard, par-4 16th that played straight back into the wind.

“I stole one there,” Stricker said. “It’s a tough hole and you’re just trying to make a 4 there. . . This is a tough place and it gets your attention on a lot of shots It’s a great test of golf and I feel good about what I did today.”

Weir pushed his tee shot to the left on the par-4 12th behind a tree, punched out, then missed the green right with a short iron and failed to get up and down for the double bogey. He left his third shot short in a bunker on the par-5 13th leading to another bogey, the pushed his tee shot on 15 and wound up missing a par save from 5 feet. His tee shot on 16 found a massive fairway bunker, leading to a layup and another missed par save.

“I was just a little off with my game and this is a tough golf course,” said Weir, the winner in Houston thos month. “It’s a demanding course and it will bite you. And I got bit a little bit today on the back side. I’ll go try to iron a couple things out here and try to get a good attitude, some good rest and get ready for tomorrow.”

Beyond those in the final group, Tim Petrovic and K.J. Choi were five back at 1 under. Petrovic shot 68 and Choi 71. Jerry Kelly (69) and Stephen Leaney (71) were even par.

Recommended Stories

  • Resurgent Spieth 3rd-round leader at Colonial over Kokrak

    Jordan Spieth knows how to finish out of the rough, and still had the lead after three rounds at Colonial. After hitting his final drive Saturday into the thick grass on an incline right of the No. 18 fairway, Spieth recovered with an approach to 8 feet before rolling in the birdie putt that gave him the solo lead again over playing partner Jason Kokrak in the final group at the the Charles Schwab Challenge. Spieth had his second consecutive round of 4-under 66 to get to 15 under at Colonial.

  • Charles Schwab Challenge: This week’s player disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard is…

    Scott Piercy was disqualified for signing an incorrect scorecard. He would've missed the cut anyway, but here's why it still matters.

  • Jordan Spieth leads after 36 holes at Charles Schwab

    In the second round of the 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge, Jordan Spieth carded a 4-under 66 to get to 11-under for the tournament, one stroke clear of the field heading into the weekend.

  • Why a couple veteran PGA Tour rules officials decided to make Colonial their last ride

    Colonial proved to be the perfect spot for PGA Tour rules vetearns Slugger White and Mark Russell to ride off into the sunset

  • After outcry over contentious job listing, Indiana candy shop owner selling business

    “Perhaps folks are right, I’m out of touch.”

  • Texans’ Brandin Cooks says WR Nico Collins ‘doesn’t look like no rooke to me’

    Houston Texans receiver Brandin Cooks says that third-round receiver Nico Collins from Michigan does not have the demeanor or bearing of a rookie.

  • NTSB: Pilot error caused fatal helicopter crash in Bahamas

    Pilot error caused the helicopter crash that killed coal billionaire Chris Cline and six others in the Bahamas in 2019, federal officials said. The two pilots’ decision to take off in the AgustaWestland AW139 over water in dark night conditions with no external visual reference resulted in spatial disorientation and the subsequent crash off the coast of Big Grand Cay, according to a report released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board. Killed in the July 2019 crash were Cline, the two pilots, Cline's adult daughter and three of her friends.

  • Tatis tying HR in 9th, Myers HR in 12th, Padres beat Astros

    Fernando Tatis Jr. launched a monstrous, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to tie it, Wil Myers hit a three-run drive in the 12th and the San Diego Padres beat the Houston Astros 11-8 on Saturday night. A day after the Padres erupted for seven runs in the 11th inning, they played their fourth straight extra-inning game, going 3-1 in that span. “I’ve never been apart of four consecutive extra-inning games,” San Diego manager Jayce Tingler said.

  • Investors Who Worry About Bitcoin Should Remember These 3 Things

    Bitcoin is still down about 40% from its recent high, but there are several reasons to believe the future is golden.

  • Forget Kinder Morgan, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Is a Better Growth Stock

    Kinder Morgan's (NYSE: KMI) growth days appear to be in the rearview mirror. The energy infrastructure giant's cash flow from operations has declined in recent years due to the impact of asset sales, volatile commodity prices, and the roll-off of existing contracts. Meanwhile, it doesn't have much growth coming down the pipeline, given its dwindling expansion project backlog.

  • Jordan Spieth for mayor? He’s ruling again in Texas, this time at the Charles Schwab.

    Jordan Spieth might not be looking to get into office, but he's certainly been ruling Texas golf with an iron fist of late.

  • Marcus Smart shares candid thoughts about Kyrie Irving's comments

    Celtics guard Marcus Smart reacted to Kyrie Irving's comments by sharing his experience with racism at TD Garden and sending a message to Boston fans.

  • How this PGA Tour pro kept a tradition alive with a lemonade stop at Colonial Country Club

    FORT WORTH, Texas - When life gives you lemons - or in this case, a strict COVID-limited crowd on the 75th anniversary of one of the most traditional PGA Tour events - you make lemonade adjacent to the historic Colonial Country Club. That's exactly ...

  • Police cuts, Black icon references bring out tension at Durham City Council meeting

    A council member rebuked another for invoking Harriet Tubman, Ida B. Wells, John Lewis and Pauli Murray in explaining his support for reducing police force numbers.

  • Games to watch Memorial Day Weekend 2021: White Sox, Cubs, more

    This years Memorial Day weekend schedule is full of MLB matchups. Check out when the White Sox, Cubs and Sky play, along with other must-watch games.

  • Mets-Braves game postponed due to a forecast of heavy rain.

    The game between the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves was postponed due to a forecast of rain on Friday night. The decision was made more than two hours before the first pitch with up to two inches of rain expected. The scheduled starters for Friday — the Mets’ Taijuan Walker (3-1, 2.05 ERA) and the Braves’ Ian Anderson (4-1, 2.82 ERA) — were pushed back to Saturday.

  • David Culley still has nothing to say about Deshaun Watson

    David Culley waited decades for his ship to come in. He’s now taking a three-hour tour on the S.S. Minnow. Meeting with reporters on Thursday during OTAs that prompted harsh criticism from John McClain regarding the lack of information provided to the media covering the session, Culley found himself once again asked about quarterback Deshaun [more]

  • Boorish fans: 76ers, Knicks, Jazz issue bans after incidents

    The New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers and Utah Jazz banned a total of five fans from their respective arenas and issued apologies Thursday for incidents during playoff games, and the NBA said that rules surrounding fan behavior will be “vigorously enforced" going forward. The Knicks said they banned a fan from Madison Square Garden for spitting on Atlanta guard Trae Young, the 76ers banned a fan who threw popcorn on Washington guard Russell Westbrook, and the Jazz said three of their fans were banned indefinitely following a verbal altercation during their game with Memphis.

  • NHL roundup: Defending champion Lightning advance to Round 2

    It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

  • Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer offers insight into how he’ll deal with Dana White, UFC

    Successful in the boxing world, Richard Schaefer could have his work cut out for him negotiating with Dana White and the UFC.