Strettycast 202: Don’t you dare compare Bellingham to McTominay | with Jay Motty

Jay Motty from Stretford Paddock joins Dale and Brian for the first episode of the summer.

Motty has been a friend of Stretty News since we started the blog in 2010 so it was great to catch up with him, hear how things are getting on at Stretford Paddock and get his thoughts on Manchester United.

This is our first recording since the news broke that Erik ten Hag will remain as United manager. The Dutchman has a lot to prove in his third season after United finished eighth in the Premier League last season.

Brian goes on one of his Scott McTominay rants about how the Scotland midfielder is beyond any Jude Bellingham comparisons.

Don’t be surprised if you spot Murphy on the terraces next season modelling a McTominay tattoo on his face.

Listen to episode 202 on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or the podcast player below.

