Strengths and a weakness of Auburn’s early signing class

The early signing period has come and gone and we can now take a look at Auburn’s class.

The class took until the week of the early signing period to come into shape but Auburn fans appear to feel much more confident in their team moving forward thanks to this class.

Auburn has now signed 18 of their 19 commits and has addressed several positions of need. With their strong week, Auburn now has the 13th ranked class in the country and sixth in the SEC. Here is a look at some of the strengths of the class as well as one weakness.

Strength: Defensive back

You can never have too much depth in your secondary and Auburn added several talented pieces to the secondary during the early signing period. Cornerbacks JD Rhym and Austin Ausberry headline a group that includes six defensive backs.

Both Rhym and Ausberry will immediately contend for playing times as should cornerback Keionte Scott and safety Marquise Gilbert, who were rated as the top JUCO players at their respective positions. The group also includes safety Tre Donaldson, who is perhaps Auburn’s most interesting signee since he will play football and basketball. Caleb Wooden may be the lowest-ranked of the bunch but he will be a player to watch as his brother Colby, has shown how hard they will work.

Weakness: Offensive line

Perhaps the biggest negative for Auburn on Wednesday was the lack of landing any extra offensive lineman. Auburn signed just one offensive lineman in 3-star offensive tackle Eston Harris Jr. While the coaching staff is high on him they needed to land more bodies as they will be losing several experienced lineman after this season or next.

Auburn will now have to pivot to the transfer portal to address this issue and they will need to bring in a couple players who are capable of competing for a starting spot next year.

Strength: JUCO talent

Auburn landed one of the most impressive JUCO classes in recent history, landing the No. 1 player Jeffrey M’ba, No. cornerback Scott and No. 1 safety Gilbert. According to Nathan King of Auburn Undercover, this is the first time a school has landed three has landed the No. 1 JUCO recruit at three different positions since 2014, when Auburn also did that.

Each of these players will have a chance to earn a key role next season and will help add experienced players to rooms that are potentially losing key players.

Strength: Landing the next kicker

The Carlson era has likely come to a close but Alex McPherson has a chance to keep the streak of elite kicking going. McPherson is rated as the nations top kicker in the 247Sports Composite and due to the loss of Anders Carlson he will have a chance to be Auburn’s starting kicker next season. Even if it takes a year, McPherson is the kicker of the future and it will not be long before he is booming kicks in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Strength: Auburn’s ability to close

Auburn stepped up in a major way the final week before the early signing period. Auburn had the No. 34 ranked class heading into the week and exited with the No. 13 class.

While it was expected that the class ranking would rise, this big jump was impressive and showcased that Auburn’s coaching staff can close with the top programs. They flipped Robert Woodyard from Alabama and got Ausberry from LSU’s backyard.

By showing their ability to close, Bryan Harsin and company showed that when they focus in ona recruit they have a good shot of landing that player and that should excite Auburn fans moving forward as they continue to establish roots in Auburn’s recruiting footprint.

