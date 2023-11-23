Strength vs. Strength: Massillon football's defense to be tested by Anderson offense

The Massillon Tigers look to continue their dominant run through the postseason, as they are now one win away from advancing to the state championship game for the first time since 2019. The Tigers travel to Columbus on Friday for a Division II state semifinal to face another dominant team, Cincinnati Anderson, in a matchup which could come down to strength vs. strength.

A fierce defense, giving up a just a touchdown a game has helped get the Tigers this far. Anderson and its offense could be the toughest challenge the Tigers defense has seen all year.

Anderson’s quarterback is close to 4,000 yards passing. The Raptors running back has rushed more than 1,500 yards. They also have a 1,000-yard receiver and two Division I college-bound tight ends.

Massillon’s defense has responded to every test in 2023, yielding just 7.6 points per game, with 10 opponents scoring seven or fewer points against the Tigers. Their combination of stopping the run and putting pressure on quarterbacks has made them a relentless force. Anderson counters with an offense averaging 38 points a game and that's produced more than 6,300 yards of offense.

Here’s a breakdown of Friday’s semifinal.

The Tigers must avoid mental errors

There’s hardly any weak spot in Massillon’s game. The Tigers won their sixth regional title in the last seven years a week. But the Tigers put themselves in a tough spot in the last two weeks against Federal League opponents. It was dropped passes against Lake in the regional semifinals that resulted in Massillon relying on its rushing attack. Last week against Green, Massillon ran the football really well for the second straight week, but ball security and penalties were an issue.

These types of mistakes could prove costly to the Tigers against Anderson and its high-scoring offense.

What Anderson football coach Evan Dreyer said about Massillon

Anderson head coach Evan Dreyer celebrates after beating Withrow 49-28 in the regional final, Nov. 17, 2023.

Massillon coach Nate Moore and Anderson coach Evan Dreyer know each other, including coaching together in an Ohio North-South All-Star game. Dreyer respects the culture Moore establishes in his program.

“They are a fundamentally sound football team,” Dreyer told The Repository in an email. “They do not make mistakes. The defense does not give up big plays, their offensive line moves the line of scrimmage, the QB, RB, and WRs are explosive playmakers, the LBs are old-school throwback players that block destruct and tackle, and the DBs are great athletes that do a variety of coverages really well.”

Westerville South Dominic Birtha, left, is sacked by Massillon's Michael Wright Jr,, second from left, as Shon Robinson, second from right, and Chase Bond, right, close in during their playoff game, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.

Dreyer, like most opposing coaches, has been impressed by the Massillon defense as he broke it down.

“It is an incredible defense to prepare for,” Dreyer said. “They bring a great amount of pressure, but it starts with their defensive line. Their defensive line is tremendous. They do a great job of block destruction. Their linebackers are super sound in and align correctly. Their defensive backs move well, cover well in zone and man concepts. They do not miss tackles. Their defensive coaches are great schematically and get the kids to play with relentless effort.”

Massillon’s defensive front must make Anderson quarterback Justice Burnam uncomfortable

Anderson Raptors quarterback Justice Burnam (6) runs the ball during the Raptors' 49-28 win over Withrow in the regional final Friday, Nov. 17, 2023.

The Tigers' three-man front is at its peak with Michael Wright Jr., Malchi Card, and Chase Bond. The defensive line has produced 11 sacks throughout the playoffs.

Up next is Anderson QB Justice Burnam (6-0, 175), who has received good protection and has a knack for getting the ball downfield. He has thrown for 3,921 yards and 40 TDs. Burnam is mobile enough to scramble and Massillon's defensive line would prefer to keep him in the pocket while it collapses.

Watch for turnovers

Massillon's Tyler Hackenbracht, returning a punt vs. Westerville South in a regional quarterfinal, has three interceptions this season.

Despite losing three fumbles last week, the Tigers are plus-2 in turnover margin for the season. Their defense has come up with 20 takeaways, including 11 interceptions.

Safety Tyler Hackenbracht and cornerback Adonis Marshall are tied for the Massillon lead with three interceptions. They'll get a chance to be ballhawks against Anderson, which features wide receiver Trace Jalick. He leads the Raptors with 1,160 yards and 11 touchdowns. With Anderson liking to throw the deep ball, it is an opportunity for Massillon’s secondary to make game-changing plays.

Massillon vs. Anderson key matchup: Back end of Tigers defense vs. Raptors tight ends

Anderson's Caden Piening (8) runs the ball during the Raptors' 49-28 win over Withrow in a regional final, Nov. 17, 2023.

There’s talent all around in the Raptors offense. And yet what stands out is their tight end duo, Caden Piening (6-4, 240 pounds) and Jack Sammarco (6-6, 235 pounds.) Both tight ends use their size to create mismatches and will be a big challenge for the Tigers secondary and linebackers.

Piening is one of the top tight ends in the state in the Class of 2025 and has 22 FBS offers to prove it. He has 549 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He can line up out wide, in the slot or in the backfield.

A Walnut Hills transfer, Sammarco plays big and physical coming off the line. The future West Virginia Mountaineer has five TDs. He also plays some defensive end.

Anderson tight end Jack Sammarco (87) in action during a playoff game vs. Harrison.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Massillon football vs Cincinnati Anderson | 5 things to know