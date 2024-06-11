Our strength is unity, not one leader: Spain's Pedri

Spain midfielder Pedri is hopeful his team's unity can help the La Roja win Euro 2024 which begins later this week in Germany (LLUIS GENE)

Spain midfielder Pedri says his country's strength at Euro 2024 will be teamwork rather than having a key player or leader.

Three-time winners La Roja boast no superstars in the vein of France's Kylian Mbappe or England's Jude Bellingham, but Barcelona playmaker Pedri believes that could play into Spain's hands.

"The leader is the whole team," Pedri told a news conference Tuesday at the country's Der Oschberghof training base, in the south-west of Germany.

"The captains help us a lot too, but I think the big difference with all the (other) countries is that we are a team and there is no one leader above the rest."

Pedri's Barcelona team-mate Lamine Yamal, 16, shone at club level this season and could add some of the sparkle Spain badly lacked at the 2022 World Cup.

Despite Yamal's age, Pedri said the winger does not need any help.

"There's little advice I can give him," continued the Canary Islander.

"On the pitch he doesn't think too much about the pressure. He has fun playing and you can see that.

"If there's anything I can help him with, I will."

Spain are in a tough-looking Group B along with Italy, Albania and their first opponents on Saturday, Croatia.

"We know the first game is important, to start on a good footing," said Pedri ahead of the clash in Berlin.

"Many great teams won the tournament but have started off by losing... we don't have to be anxious about it.

"We have to give everything, we're excited, we're really looking forward to it starting already."

