It's strength on strength as Iowa State basketball meets Illinois in NCAA Tournament Sweet 16

BOSTON – Kyle Green and Hason Ward sat on a pair of folding chairs in the narrow hallway outside the cramped locker room at TD Garden. On his lap, Green had a laptop, playing various clips of Illinois’ heavy-hitter offense for Ward to consume.

As players, staff and media shuffled through the tight confines, Green and Ward were engrossed in the screen in front of them.

“We were watching a couple clips on dudes,” Ward, a senior forward, said later, “trying to see how to defend the ball screens, how to defend guys on the roll and box dudes out to keep them off the glass.”

Every moment of preparation and every little detail matters in the Sweet 16 for No. 2 seed Iowa State basketball as it readies to take on the No. 3 Illini on Thursday (9:09 p.m.; TBS).

It will be an incredible battle between the country’s most efficient defense (Iowa State) and the nation’s most efficient offense (Illinois).

“Probably the most explosive offensive team we’ve played,” Green, who, along with fellow assistant JR Blount, coordinates head coach T.J. Otzelberger’s defense, said. “What they’ve done as the year’s gone on is define their roles on their team, and each guy has accepted and is very good at what he does. They do a wonderful job of creating mismatches.

“Every time you think you’ve got this part covered, this pops up. They’re a really good offensive team.”

Illinois (28-8) ranks No. 1 offensively on KenPom.com thanks largely to its ability to score in different ways. The Illini rank just outside the top 100 in 3-point shooting (35.3%) while ranking 21st in 2-point shooting (55.3%). They’re 16th nationally in offensive rebounding as they grab 36.2% of their own misses.

They have a dynamic wing scorer in Terrence Shannon, Jr., a pick-and-pop center in Coleman Hawkins, a physical guard in Marcus Domask and a player, Dain Dainja, who hasn’t missed a shot since March 15 (going 17 of 17 since).

“It takes on a little bit of an additional layer, just knowing how good they are offensively,” Iowa State point guard Tamin Lipsey said. “You’ve got to give that respect and see how they work through things.

“We have a ton of confidence in our defense. The standards and the things that we do, they just seem to work well for us. The physicality and everything that we bring, it’s worked well in many games.”

Count Illinois coach Brad Underwood as one in agreement with Lipsey.

“T.J. has done just an outstanding job of getting these guys to play so very hard,” Underwood said Wednesday. “It’s very impressive.”

Iowa State had the opportunity to scout the Illini in person (and vice versa) as both teams played their first- and second-round games in Omaha, and the Cyclones have since been devouring Illinois film.

“Really what they’re trying to do is get two to the ball and then play out of that,” Green said. “They do a good job of that. When they play out of it, they make the extra pass unselfishly.

“As a fan, as a coach, it’s fun to watch, but it’s not fun to prepare for.”

But “two to the ball” is exactly how Iowa State wants to play. The Cyclones will trap ballscreens and double post-ups trying to rattle and disrupt teams. It’s made Iowa State No. 2 in the country in forcing turnovers, with opponents handing it back to the Cyclones on 25% of their possessions.

“It’s a battle of wills a little bit,” Green said. “You get to this point of the year, you’re not going to be able to change a whole lot. Obviously, we’ll have contingency plans and Plan B and throw this wrinkle at them, but you are who you are. You’re not going to change that.”

That’s something Illinois acknowledged as well.

“I’m not oblivious to think we won’t turn the ball over a few times,” Underwood said. “You’ve got to try to avoid the pick-sixes. Take the five-second count if you’re in trouble. Punt it 24 rows up into the stands.

“Just don’t jump up in the air and throw it and let them get an uncontested layup we can’t defend on our end.”

It presents a challenge for both teams on the biggest stage they’ve ever played.

“They’re excited for the challenge to play,” Green said. “We’ve seen good teams in our league. They’re used to playing that kind of competition. They want to play that kind of competition, and I think they appreciate the challenge.

“They also know you’re into the Sweet 16. Everybody you play is going to be good. They reacted like they’ve reacted a lot lately – All right, what do we have to do to get ready to go and let’s get to work.”

Which team advances to the Elite Eight will very likely be the one that can be the most like its best self as its opponent does everything it can to take them out of character.

“They are who they are,” Green said. “We are who we are.

“We’ll see how that plays out when we tip it off.”

