Strength of schedule rankings show tough road for some Pac-12 teams, smooth sailing for others

Some schedules are easier than others and most of the time, the strength of the schedule may determine where everyone stacks up at the end season.

The Pac-12 consists of four major contenders for 2023 and how those teams navigate their season will play a role in who goes to the Rose Bowl or possibly the College Football Playoff.

We offered our strength of schedule rankings earlier this year for the Pac-12 teams once the full schedule was released, but College Football News ranked all 133 teams in the nation according to schedule strength. We’ve put together where the Pac-12 teams are in those particular rankings, comparing them back to our own, as well.

Purdue has the most difficult schedule and New Mexico State has the easiest. But as all know, having an “easy” schedule doesn’t mean success. This is why we play the games.

Colorado Buffaloes

National Rank: 2nd

Ducks Wire Schedule Ranking: 2nd in Pac-12

Hardest Game: Sept 23 at Oregon

Easiest Game: Sept 16 Colorado State

Analysis: Deion Sanders isn’t getting a warm welcome to the Pac-12 from the schedule makers. With one of the toughest slates of games in the nation, Sanders and the Buffs have to play some of the top competition in a loaded conference, including Oregon, USC, Washington, and Utah. On top of that, they kick things off by facing the defending runner-ups in TCU. For those expecting a quick turnaround in Boulder, they might be in one heck of a disappointment.

California Golden Bears

National Rank: 3rd

Ducks Wire Schedule Ranking: 8th in Pac-12

Hardest Game: Sept 23 at Washington

Easiest Game: Sept 16 Idaho

Analysis: Justin Wilcox is on thin ice as it is and the 2023 schedule isn’t his ally. Their toughest game is in Seattle, but hosting SEC Auburn is also a tough task. The season opener is at North Texas, which one paper, seems like a win, but with it being in hostile territory, Cal could easily be 0-1. Road games at Washington, Utah, Oregon and Stanford. A good outcome for the Bears would be to go 2-2 in those games.

Stanford Cardinal

National Rank: 9th

Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 1st in Pac-12

Hardest Game: Sept 9 at USC

Easiest Game: Sept 16 Sacramento State

Analysis: Head coach Troy Taylor will be jumping in the deep end of the pool in his first season at Stanford. He will be replacing legendary coach David Shaw and trying to navigate one of the toughest schedules in the country. They open with road games at Hawai’i and at USC, which isn’t the greatest way to start Year 1. The Cardinal do host Oregon, Washington, and Notre Dame. Tough games to be sure, but at least they’re at home.

Washington Huskies

National Rank: 15h

Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 11th in Pac-12

Hardest Game: Sept 16 at Michigan State, Nov. 4 at USC

Easiest Game: Sept 9 Tulsa

Analysis: Whether it’s coincidence or not, Washington’s jump in talent is balanced out with the jump in schedule strength. We couldn’t decide which game is tougher, an early road game at Michigan State or a late road contest at USC. The Spartans will be looking for a little revenge after last season’s defeat and any game in the Los Angeles Coliseum is difficult. But the season opener with Boise State won’t be an automatic victory.

Arizona Wildcats

National Rank: 18th

Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 3rd in Pac-12

Hardest Game: Oct 7 at USC

Easiest Game: Sept 2 Northern Arizona

Analysis: The rebuild of the Wildcats is just about complete, but the quarterback situation could become dicey after Jayden de Laura settled a sexual assault case in civil court. As for now, he’s on the team, but it’s a distraction the Wildcats just can not afford at this time. Arizona does go to USC, but just to be different, we say the toughest game will be at Arizona State where Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham will look to make a good first impression.

Arizona State Sun Devils

National Rank: 19th

Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 9th in Pac-12

Hardest Game: Nov 4 at Utah

Easiest Game: Aug 31 Southern Utah

Analysis: ASU had a relatively easy schedule last season and didn’t perform well and so coach Herm Edwards was shown the door. They hired Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and rewarded him with four straight home games. Two of those games are against Oklahoma State and USC, however. But a trip to Salt Lake City in November is a challenge for anybody, especially a team not used to chilly temperatures or snow.

Utah Utes

National Rank: 20th

Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 7th in Pac-12

Hardest Game: Oct 21 at USC

Easiest Game: Sept 16 Weber State

Analysis: We could have gone in a lot of directions for Utah’s most difficult game. Their schedule is no joke, but we went with a relatively early season trip to Corvallis where the Beavers seem to perform well against the Utes. It will be the first big game in the new Reser Stadium. Utah also hosts Florida Aug. 31 to open the season.

Oregon State Beavers

National Rank: 29th

Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 6th in Pac-12

Hardest Game: Nov 24 at Oregon

Easiest Game: Sept 9 UC Davis

Analysis: Oregon State’s schedule does the team some favors with two automatic wins over San Jose State and UC Davis. Their toughest game will be at Autzen where the Ducks will be looking to avenge the debacle that occurred last season in Corvallis where Oregon let a 31-10 lead slip away. That won’t happen again.

Washington State Cougars

National Rank: 36th

Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 5th in Pac-12

Hardest Game: Sept 9 Wisconsin

Easiest Game: Sept 16 Northern Colorado

Analysis: With tough road games at Oregon, UCLA and Washington, we went with an early home game with Wisconsin as the Cougars’ toughest game. The Badgers will want to return the favor after WSU went into Madison and came home with the 17-14 upset. Bucky Badger didn’t take that well at all. The Cougars received a break and do not have USC on the 2023 schedule.

USC Trojans

National Rank: 39th

Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 10th in Pac-12

Hardest Game: Nov 11 at Oregon

Easiest Game: Sept 2 Nevada

Analysis: USC’s schedule is relatively easy and for the Trojans not to win at least 10 games would be a minor miracle. The only road games that would be in question are a Oct. 14 date at Notre Dame and Nov. 11 inside Autzen Stadium. A sneaky game could be Sept. 30 at Colorado. It will be the biggest game in Folsom Field since the Buffaloes joined the conference and with a win, Deion Sanders could own Boulder.

Oregon Ducks

National Rank: 59th

Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 4th in Pac-12

Hardest Game: Oct 14 at Washington

Easiest Game: Sept 2 Portland State

Analysis: Oregon has a favorable schedule, but there are some sneaky games in there that could turn into losses if the Ducks don’t play well. Going to Washington will be the most difficult test. But Hawai’i and at Texas Tech won’t be automatic wins. Oregon also goes to Utah, which has been a House of Horrors for the Ducks.

UCLA Bruins

National Rank: 64th

Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 12 in Pac-12

Hardest Game: Nov 18 USC

Easiest Game: Sept 16 North Carolina Central

Analysis: Although the official strength of schedule ranking isn’t too high, some losses could definitely crop up if the Bruins take an opponent for granted. The opener against Coastal Carolina is one of those games, as is at Oregon State and at Arizona. But going into the Coliseum against USC, with the Trojans possibly in the playoff hunt, could be a buzzsaw.

