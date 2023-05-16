Strength of schedule rankings show tough road for some Pac-12 teams, smooth sailing for others
Some schedules are easier than others and most of the time, the strength of the schedule may determine where everyone stacks up at the end season.
The Pac-12 consists of four major contenders for 2023 and how those teams navigate their season will play a role in who goes to the Rose Bowl or possibly the College Football Playoff.
We offered our strength of schedule rankings earlier this year for the Pac-12 teams once the full schedule was released, but College Football News ranked all 133 teams in the nation according to schedule strength. We’ve put together where the Pac-12 teams are in those particular rankings, comparing them back to our own, as well.
Purdue has the most difficult schedule and New Mexico State has the easiest. But as all know, having an “easy” schedule doesn’t mean success. This is why we play the games.
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
National Rank: 2nd
Ducks Wire Schedule Ranking: 2nd in Pac-12
Hardest Game: Sept 23 at Oregon
Easiest Game: Sept 16 Colorado State
Analysis: Deion Sanders isn’t getting a warm welcome to the Pac-12 from the schedule makers. With one of the toughest slates of games in the nation, Sanders and the Buffs have to play some of the top competition in a loaded conference, including Oregon, USC, Washington, and Utah. On top of that, they kick things off by facing the defending runner-ups in TCU. For those expecting a quick turnaround in Boulder, they might be in one heck of a disappointment.
Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images
National Rank: 3rd
Ducks Wire Schedule Ranking: 8th in Pac-12
Hardest Game: Sept 23 at Washington
Easiest Game: Sept 16 Idaho
Analysis: Justin Wilcox is on thin ice as it is and the 2023 schedule isn’t his ally. Their toughest game is in Seattle, but hosting SEC Auburn is also a tough task. The season opener is at North Texas, which one paper, seems like a win, but with it being in hostile territory, Cal could easily be 0-1. Road games at Washington, Utah, Oregon and Stanford. A good outcome for the Bears would be to go 2-2 in those games.
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
National Rank: 9th
Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 1st in Pac-12
Hardest Game: Sept 9 at USC
Easiest Game: Sept 16 Sacramento State
Analysis: Head coach Troy Taylor will be jumping in the deep end of the pool in his first season at Stanford. He will be replacing legendary coach David Shaw and trying to navigate one of the toughest schedules in the country. They open with road games at Hawai’i and at USC, which isn’t the greatest way to start Year 1. The Cardinal do host Oregon, Washington, and Notre Dame. Tough games to be sure, but at least they’re at home.
Washington Huskies
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
National Rank: 15h
Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 11th in Pac-12
Hardest Game: Sept 16 at Michigan State, Nov. 4 at USC
Easiest Game: Sept 9 Tulsa
Analysis: Whether it’s coincidence or not, Washington’s jump in talent is balanced out with the jump in schedule strength. We couldn’t decide which game is tougher, an early road game at Michigan State or a late road contest at USC. The Spartans will be looking for a little revenge after last season’s defeat and any game in the Los Angeles Coliseum is difficult. But the season opener with Boise State won’t be an automatic victory.
Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
National Rank: 18th
Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 3rd in Pac-12
Hardest Game: Oct 7 at USC
Easiest Game: Sept 2 Northern Arizona
Analysis: The rebuild of the Wildcats is just about complete, but the quarterback situation could become dicey after Jayden de Laura settled a sexual assault case in civil court. As for now, he’s on the team, but it’s a distraction the Wildcats just can not afford at this time. Arizona does go to USC, but just to be different, we say the toughest game will be at Arizona State where Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham will look to make a good first impression.
Arizona State Sun Devils
Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
National Rank: 19th
Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 9th in Pac-12
Hardest Game: Nov 4 at Utah
Easiest Game: Aug 31 Southern Utah
Analysis: ASU had a relatively easy schedule last season and didn’t perform well and so coach Herm Edwards was shown the door. They hired Oregon offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham and rewarded him with four straight home games. Two of those games are against Oklahoma State and USC, however. But a trip to Salt Lake City in November is a challenge for anybody, especially a team not used to chilly temperatures or snow.
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
National Rank: 20th
Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 7th in Pac-12
Hardest Game: Oct 21 at USC
Easiest Game: Sept 16 Weber State
Analysis: We could have gone in a lot of directions for Utah’s most difficult game. Their schedule is no joke, but we went with a relatively early season trip to Corvallis where the Beavers seem to perform well against the Utes. It will be the first big game in the new Reser Stadium. Utah also hosts Florida Aug. 31 to open the season.
Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK
National Rank: 29th
Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 6th in Pac-12
Hardest Game: Nov 24 at Oregon
Easiest Game: Sept 9 UC Davis
Analysis: Oregon State’s schedule does the team some favors with two automatic wins over San Jose State and UC Davis. Their toughest game will be at Autzen where the Ducks will be looking to avenge the debacle that occurred last season in Corvallis where Oregon let a 31-10 lead slip away. That won’t happen again.
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
National Rank: 36th
Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 5th in Pac-12
Hardest Game: Sept 9 Wisconsin
Easiest Game: Sept 16 Northern Colorado
Analysis: With tough road games at Oregon, UCLA and Washington, we went with an early home game with Wisconsin as the Cougars’ toughest game. The Badgers will want to return the favor after WSU went into Madison and came home with the 17-14 upset. Bucky Badger didn’t take that well at all. The Cougars received a break and do not have USC on the 2023 schedule.
USC Trojans
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
National Rank: 39th
Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 10th in Pac-12
Hardest Game: Nov 11 at Oregon
Easiest Game: Sept 2 Nevada
Analysis: USC’s schedule is relatively easy and for the Trojans not to win at least 10 games would be a minor miracle. The only road games that would be in question are a Oct. 14 date at Notre Dame and Nov. 11 inside Autzen Stadium. A sneaky game could be Sept. 30 at Colorado. It will be the biggest game in Folsom Field since the Buffaloes joined the conference and with a win, Deion Sanders could own Boulder.
Oregon Ducks
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
National Rank: 59th
Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 4th in Pac-12
Hardest Game: Oct 14 at Washington
Easiest Game: Sept 2 Portland State
Analysis: Oregon has a favorable schedule, but there are some sneaky games in there that could turn into losses if the Ducks don’t play well. Going to Washington will be the most difficult test. But Hawai’i and at Texas Tech won’t be automatic wins. Oregon also goes to Utah, which has been a House of Horrors for the Ducks.
Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
National Rank: 64th
Ducks Wire 2022 Schedule Ranking: 12 in Pac-12
Hardest Game: Nov 18 USC
Easiest Game: Sept 16 North Carolina Central
Analysis: Although the official strength of schedule ranking isn’t too high, some losses could definitely crop up if the Bruins take an opponent for granted. The opener against Coastal Carolina is one of those games, as is at Oregon State and at Arizona. But going into the Coliseum against USC, with the Trojans possibly in the playoff hunt, could be a buzzsaw.