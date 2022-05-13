Strength of schedule for all 32 NFL teams: Eagles have one of the easiest slates in 2022

The Eagles have known for months who their opponents will be for this upcoming season and on Thursday night, the team officially released their 2022 NFL schedule.

The 2022 schedule offers some heavyweight matchups, with five teams that made the postseason in 2021, five primetime appearances, and a matchup with Philadelphia’s former No. 2 overall pick.

The Eagles have the NFC North and AFC South on the schedule as well, meaning Philadelphia’s rebuilt defense will face Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Trevor Lawrence, Ryan Tannehill, and Matt Ryan.

The Eagles will play their six NFC East games along with the Cardinals, Saints, and Steelers in a must-see contest.

Philadelphia is looking to improve on their 9-8 record from 2021 and based on the strength of the schedule for 2022, anything less than 10-11 wins could be deemed a disappointment.

Where does the Eagles’ schedule rank in terms of difficulty when compared to the rest of the NFL?

Here’s a look at every team’s strength of schedule from easiest to hardest:

Washington Commanders (T-31st)

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .462 (133-155-1)

If Ron Rivera’s team can get good quarterback play from Carson Wentz, a 9-8 record wouldn’t be out of the question.

Dallas Cowboys (T-31st)

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .462 (133-155-1)

A playoff team in 2021, the Cowboys benefit from playing in the NFC East.

Philadelphia Eagles (30th)

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .464 (133-154-2)

Jalen Hurts has an opportunity to get his team out to a 4-0, 3-1 start this season after a brutal start to the 2021 campaign.

New York Giants (29th)

See the rest of the NFC East.

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .465 (134-154-1)

Detroit Lions (28th)

Dan Campbell’s team is improved and Jared Goff’s play under center could lead to better days ahead.

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .467 (135-154-0)

Indianapolis Colts (T-26th)

The Colts return a playoff caliber team, will enter 2022 healthy, and have a more competent quarterback in former Falcons star Matt Ryan.

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .469 (135-153-1)

Jacksonville Jaguars (T-26th)

The Jaguars have Doug Pederson, Travon Walker, Devin Lloyd, Trevor Lawrence, and a new mentality.

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .469 (135-153-1)

Chicago Bears (T-24th)

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .471 (135-152-2)

Tennessee Titans (T-24th)



Baltimore Ravens (23rd)

The Ravens return a healthy Lamar Jackson and a favorable schedule.

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .474 (136-151-2)

Green Bay Packers (22nd)

The schedule should allow Aaron Rodgers to keep things afloat without Davante Adams until the young receivers figure things out.

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .478 (147-150-2)

Miami Dolphins (21st)



The Dolphins landed Tua an elite weapon with Tyreek Hill.

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .481 (138-149-2)

Minnesota Vikings (20th)

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .484 (139-148-2)

Houston Texans (19th)

The Texans are out from under DeShaun Watson and will look to ascend towards relevancy under Lovie Smith and Davis Mills.

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .488 (141-148-0)

Cleveland Browns (T-17th)

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .495 (142-145-2)

New England Patriots (16th)



Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .498 (143-144-2)

Denver Broncos (15th)

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .509 (147-142-0)

Buffalo Bills (T-12th)

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .512 (148-141-0)

Pittsburgh Steelers (T-12th)

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .512 (148-141-0)

Carolina Panthers (T-12th)

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .512 (147-140-2)

Seattle Seahawks (11th)

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .517 (149-139-1)

Los Angeles Chargers (10th)

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .519 (150-139-0)

Atlanta Falcons (9th)

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .524 (151-137-1)

New Orleans Saints (T-7th)

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .528 (152-136-1)

Las Vegas Raiders (T-7th)

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .528 (152-136-1)

Kansas City Chiefs (T-5th)

Andy Reid and the Chiefs will play a loaded schedule.

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .533 (154-135-0)

San Francisco 49ers (T-5th)

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .533 (154-135-0)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4th)

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .535 (154-134-1)

Cincinnati Bengals (3rd)



Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .536 (154-133-2)

Arizona Cardinals (2nd)

Opponents’ 2021 win percentage: .543 (157-132-0)

Los Angeles Rams (1st)

If the Rams are to repeat, they’ll accomplish it by playing the NFL’s toughest schedule.

