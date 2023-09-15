A strength of Rutgers football's offense is getting even stronger

PISCATAWAY – Sam Brown isn’t quite at peak game shape yet, but the Rutgers football running back is getting closer.

And that’s good news for a Scarlet Knights offense that’s had a productive rushing attack through the first two games of the season.

“It’s definitely taken time,” Brown said following Rutgers’ practice Wednesday. “I hadn’t practiced in a while. So just trying to get back in game shape every chance I get, just going hard with every rep in practice.”

Brown made his season debut in last week’s win over Temple after missing the opener against Northwestern and scored on a one-yard touchdown run as the Scarlet Knights build him back up.

How much the second-year running back plays on Saturday against Virginia Tech (3:30 p.m., Big Ten Network) remains to be seen, but his full return will bolster a running back room that has been plenty productive with Kyle Monangai, who ran for 165 yards against Temple, and Ja’shon Benjamin helping to power the offense.

The versatile Aaron Young could also be close to returning after missing the first two games, while Al-Shadee Salaam is also in the mix.

“It’s very exciting,” Brown said. “We all do great things on the field. We all come together as one, we’re all helpful toward each other. I thank all of them. They’ve been very helpful to me during my process and we always stay on top of each other.”

The road back for Rutgers football running back Sam Brown

Brown’s process hasn’t been an easy one.

He had a breakout performance with a 101-yard game in last season’s win against Indiana, but suffered a season-ending foot injury late in the game. It was a disappointing turn of events for a player who showed he had a chance to be a focal point of the offense as a physical, tough runner.

Brown earned praise from coaches and teammates last season with the way he worked away from the field – from his effort in the meeting rooms to his studying of the playbook.

That never changed while Brown was rehabbing.

“I think a lot of guys when they go through things that I went through, they could take time off and they’re not as dedicated to what they were doing before the injury,” Brown said. “But I just tried to stay up with everything so that when I came back I was on top of everything and I knew what I was doing.”

Rutgers football strong in the backfield

Now Brown is building back up to fully bolster an already strong position group.

The Scarlet Knights want to run the football and control the clock, something they executed well in both games so far, but especially against Northwestern.

Having depth at the position is going to be crucial once Rutgers begins consistently facing the big, physical Big Ten defenses.

Regardless, coach Greg Schiano said earlier this week that whoever is “playing the best is going to get the touches.”

As Brown continues to build back up into game shape, that competition will only increase.

It’s a good problem for the Scarlet Knights to have.

“I think he’s a good running back, he’s a really good athlete for any size,” Schiano said, “and then you had to it that he’s 6-2, 220, 225 pounds, that’s what makes him different.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: RU football: Offensive strength getting stronger with Sam Brown