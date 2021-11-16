Strength in Numbers: Actionable Week 10 Stats

We are double-digit weeks into the NFL season. It's time to batten down the hatches for your playoff push – and that means diving into the data to figure out what matters and what doesn't. That's easier said than done with so many games every weekend, but Strength in Numbers is here to break down the most actionable takeaways from each week in a concise, numbers-filled format. Let's get right to it.

1. Jermar Jefferson got hurt on Sunday, thrusting D'Andre Swift even more into the workhorse role he has been in with Jamaal Williams injured. Swift had 33 carries, a number that only one other running back – Derrick Henry – has reached in a game this year. He played 66-of-71 snaps (93.0%) and ran 26 routes on 29 dropbacks (89.7%) in addition to his enormous rushing workload. Godwin Igwebuike – who converted to running back in the NFL after playing safety at Northwestern – operated as Swift's backup against the Steelers.

Williams (thigh) got in a couple of limited practices before Week 8 but ended up sitting, and then the Lions had their bye in Week 9. Curiously, he then didn't practice at all in advance of Week 10 and ended up sitting out again. It's unclear when he'll be able to return, but what is evident is how lucrative Swift's role is without the complementary Williams. Swift's passing-game usage has been mouth-watering all season long, but he has finally monopolized the rushing work too with Williams out. And he could take that to another level in Week 11 if rookie Jermar Jefferson can't play and it's only Swift, Igwebuike, and potentially Craig Reynolds, who is currently on the practice squad.

Swift is a no-doubt RB1 in PPR regardless of whether Williams plays, but he's among the most powerful assets in fantasy if he's the lone wolf in Detroit's backfield. Keep an eye on injury reports during the week to see who's healthy. It's also possible Swift's performance over the past few weeks has earned him a larger role even once Williams returns.

2. Rashaad Penny did not play a snap in Week 10. Travis Homer led Seahawks running backs in snaps with 31 out of 61 total plays (Alex Collins had the remaining 30) in negative game script. Collins had 10 carries to Homer's one, while Homer ran 23 routes and had four targets to Collins' 18 and one, respectively.

After playing 11 snaps in Week 9, Penny interestingly failed to record a snap in Week 10 against the Packers. The Seahawks deployed a fairly binary system with Collins as the early-down rusher and Homer as the pass-catching third-down back. Homer ended up playing more snaps because Seattle was in negative game script the entire game.

The Seahawks designated Chris Carson to return from injured reserve on November 10, meaning they have 21 days from that date to elevate him back to the active roster. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll – who is typically optimistic on injuries – said last Friday that he "didn't think it was time yet" for Carson to rejoin the 53-player squad. That makes it sound like his Week 11 availability is also in doubt, but we'll just have to wait and see. Penny is droppable in all formats, while Collins has some value as long as Carson is out, and Homer is nothing more than a thorn in the side of Collins managers.

3. Byron Pringle finally surpassed Mecole Hardman in Week 10, out-routing the Georgia product 34-17. Demarcus Robinson (23) also ran more routes than Hardman. Josh Gordon (20) did too. That's right: Hardman finished fifth among Chiefs wideouts in routes.

Before Week 10, Hardman's lowest snap share of the season was 49%. He only had two games below a 60% snap share.

Against the Raiders, the speedster played on just 32% of snaps and finished fifth among Kansas City wideouts in routes. It wasn't just Pringle overtaking him for the WR2 role; Robinson and Gordon played ahead of him too. It's unclear whether something happened behind the scenes that we don't know about for Hardman to move from WR2 to WR5, but an already inconsistent option is now downright unplayable given what happened on Sunday Night Football. Meanwhile, Pringle is worth picking up in deeper formats, although the next week or two will give us a better idea of how much we should believe Hardman's sudden demotion. Week 10 was Pringle's first game playing the majority of snaps, although his arrow has been consistently pointed upward after opening 2021 as the WR4 behind both Hardman and Robinson.

4. Jonathan Taylor set season-highs in snap share, percent of backfield touches, targets, and target share. He also had 21 carries for 116 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Marlon Mack has been a healthy scratch in each of the past two games.

Mack hasn't been active in a game since the trade deadline when the Colts were unable to find a suitor. Taylor and Nyheim Hines are the only two Indianapolis running backs to play a snap in the past two games.

Charmin-soft matchups against the Jets and Jaguars in Week 9 and Week 10, respectively, allowed Taylor to post such monstrous numbers. The next couple of weeks against the Bills and Buccaneers won't be as fantasy-friendly, but Taylor is the only man in town on early downs as long as the Colts keep scratching Mack, and he has had games recently where he's been adequately involved as a receiver. You don't need me to tell you this, but Taylor is a high-end RB1, although the next two games don't look like ideal environments on paper.

5. In six games with Jerry Jeudy out, Courtland Sutton has averaged 9.1 targets and a 24.8% target share. In four games with Jeudy in, he has averaged 3.0 targets and a 9.7% target share.

In four games with Jeudy, Sutton has 17.2 total fantasy points. Without Jeudy, he's averaging 16.9 points per game (per ESPN's Mike Clay).

It likely won't continue to this extent, but Sutton has been almost completely uninvolved with Jeudy healthy. It doesn't help that the Broncos are sending three receivers out for a pass route on nearly every play (Sutton had 36 routes, Tim Patrick 35, and Jeudy 33 on 37 Teddy Bridgewater dropbacks in Week 10). Combine that with two tight ends and two running backs who are reasonably involved in the passing offense, and the fact that it's generally a run-heavy attack when game script permits, and it makes sense that someone is going to disappoint. A bounce-back should be expected for Sutton, but Jeudy does appear to be Bridgewater's preferred option.

Quick Hits

This section will be used for stats I think are worth mentioning (and for which the takeaway is fairly intuitive) but aren't important enough to write up fully. Let's get to it:

Thanks for reading the Week 10 edition of Strength in Numbers! Check back next week for the Week 11 version.