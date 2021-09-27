Strength against strength among 6 things to know about Cowboys-Eagles MNF clash

The Dallas Cowboys begin their annual six-game forray into the NFC East on Monday night, back in primetime for the second time in three weeks. It’s nice to win games, but it’s always better when beating the Philadelphia Eagles, especially when it moves the Cowboys ahead in the division standings.

As it currently stands, three teams reside atop of the division, each with a 1-1 record. If the Cowboys want to get out to the early lead in NFC East, they have their opportunty to do so by beating the Eagles.

Here are six things to know about the Eagles-Cowboys in Week 3.

Test of strength against strength

The Cowboys have one of the best offenses in the league, especially in the passing game. With QB Dak Prescott back, the Cowboys rank sixth in the league in passing, averaging 306 yards a game. Conversely, the Eagles rank third in the league against the pass, giving up just 162.5 yards a game. Philadelphia has given up just one score through the first two weeks of the season. The Eagles haven't played a dynamic passing offense yet and the Cowboys present their first real test of the year. Watching this part of the game play out is one of the keys to who walks away the winner.

First home game and Hall of Fame ring celebration

The Cowboys finally play their first home game of the season, the last team in the league to do so. It’ll be worth the wait as the franchise will also hand out Hall of Fame rings to the newest members of the exclusive club. Former head coach Jimmy Johnson, WR Drew Pearson and S Cliff Harris will share in the spotlight. There were rumors about the Cowboys honoring Jimmy Johnson and inducting him into the Ring of Honor, but Owner Jerry Jones dispelled those rumors, indicating that honor can come at a later date. However, it’s a big night to honor the Cowboys legends, which include Pearson, who has a knack for ticking off Eagles fans. https://twitter.com/GehlkenNFL/status/1441430550657454084?s=20

Monday night blues

The game will be played on Monday night, which hasn’t been kind to the Cowboys in recent years. The Cowboys are just .500 in the last four games on Monday Night Football, but they were humiliated last season against the Arizona Cardinals. Granted the team was without Dak Prescott, but it wasn’t a fun night in front of a national television audience. The Cowboys can help erase some of that embarrassment with a win over the Eagles this go around.

Division lead is on the line

It’s early in the season, however the winner can take first place in the NFC East after three games. Although a one-game lead doesn’t sound like much, the Cowboys do play four of their last five games against division rivals, if they can win this game, along with the contest against the New York Giants in a few weeks, they’d be sprinting out to lead in the division race. These two early divisional games may leave some room for error later in the year. The first step to acquiring that comfort comes from beating the Eagles.

Cowboys remain thin on the DL

The Cowboys were already thin along the defensive line, but it got even thinner this week. DE Dorance Armstrong and DT Carlos Watkins are out, as announced earlier in the week, joining the likes of DT Neville Gallimore, and DE DeMarcus Lawrence. However, a new name was added the list Firday, DE Bradlee Anae, who entered COVID-19 protocols and won’t play against the Eagles. https://twitter.com/toddarcher/status/1441451667069804544?s=20 Expect to see more of Micah Parsons lining up at DE, and the return of Randy Gregory should also help, but the depth of the defense will be tested. For a group that’s going to be chasing Eagles QB Jalen Hurts around all night, it’s not ideal.

Jalen Hurts is the most dangerous player on Eagles’ offense

This isn’t breaking any news, Hurts is the only real threat on the Philadelphia offense. Sure, Miles Sanders is a good RB, rookie WR DeVonta Smith has the potential to be a star and Dallas Goedert is a solid TE, but Hurts is the one who can carry the offense for the Eagles. Hurts leads the Eagles in rushing with 144 yards and has accounted for four of the five touchdowns this season. If the Cowboys slow Hurts, they likely win the game.

