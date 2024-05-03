Streich leads Hawks to Game 1 win over Seminoles

MYRTLE – It was a charmed night for Brooklyn Streich.

The sophomore came through big at the plate, and she escaped trouble time and again in the pitcher’s circle, leading Myrtle to an 8-3 win over Smithville in Game 1 of their Class 1A quarterfinal series on Thursday.

Streich sparked a six-run third inning when she hit a bases-loaded triple down the right field line. Smithville had walked the batter in front of her, senior slugger Emma Mayer.

“I really wasn’t nervous because I had that hit before then, and I was like, as long as I go up there and do the same thing, I’ll be fine,” Streich said.

The big inning gave Myrtle (21-4) a 7-1 lead. That calmed Streich’s nerves in the circle, where she scattered nine hits. Smithville (21-8) got runners on base all seven innings but rarely capitalized.

In fact, the Seminoles stranded seven runners in scoring position.

“When they had the opportunity for the hit with runners in scoring position, they got them, and we didn’t, and that was the difference,” Smithville coach John Harris said.

The Seminoles cut the deficit to 7-2 in the fifth but stranded two base runners. Myrtle got that run back in the bottom half when Mayer scored on a wild pitch.

Streich opened the game’s scoring with an RBI single in the first. Smithville tied it up in the second when Hallie Benson scored from second base on an Andi Kate Holloway groundout.

Benson started in the circle for Smithville but was chased after the six-run third.

Myrtle finished with seven hits, and three of them went for extra bases. Mayer was 2 for 2 and scored three runs.

Game 2 of the series is scheduled for Saturday at Smithville.

Extra Bases

Big Inning: Cora Kelly’s RBI groundout got the ball rolling in the third. Following Streich’s three-run triple, Aubrey Henderson and Genna Wages each had RBI singles.

Big Stat: Streich went 2 for 2 at the plate with two walks and four RBIs.

Coach Speak: “Brooklyn did a really good job stranding the runners, and then our defense played well behind her. Couldn’t ask for a better game against a very good ball club.” – Myrtle’s Brooke Gordon