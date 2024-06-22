Street Stocks 150-lap race on tap

Jun. 21—ANDERSON — Two of the most anticipated events of the year at Anderson Speedway are the 150-lap races for the CRA Street Stocks.

The 150-lap races traditionally attract a large field of competitors, and this Saturday is the Knapp Supply 150.

The CRA Street Stocks will compete in a second 150-lap race on August 10.

A year ago, Dalton Conner and James Kirby recorded victories in the 150-lap races with Cole Baxter emerging victorious in a 75-lap race.

James Kirby won the 75-lap race at Anderson Speedway earlier this year with Conner, the defending champion, finishing second and Jimmy Kirby coming home in third.

Anderson's Josh Poore has won four of the longer races conducted by CRA over the years with Brett Hudson winning four times as well.

Poore has already won two feature events, with the Ohio Wheelman Street Stock series at Toledo Speedway and most recently at Berlin Raceway.

He will be going for his 51st Street Stock feature win at Anderson Speedway this weekend, which would tie him with legendary driver Rick Fields.

Conner enters the weekend as the CRA Street Stock points leader with Blaine Akin and James Swan rounding out the top three.

The Ford Division returns to action where Ron Phipps has set the fast time and won the feature the last two times the division was in action.

Josh Sage and JD Blankenship are other feature winners in the Ford Division.

As has become customary, the battle in the Thunder Roadster division is between veteran competitors Doug Dugger and John Robbins.

Robbins is the most recent winner, with Dugger claiming the first two events.

Qualifying is set for 5:45 p.m. and racing at 7:30.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6 to 12 and free for all kids 5 and under.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.