Street closures for the RBC Brooklyn Half Marathon

BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — On Saturday, over 26,000 runners will set out to conquer a 13.1-mile course past some of Brooklyn’s most iconic sites, including the Grand Army Plaza, Prospect Park, and the Coney Island boardwalk.

The first wave of the RBC Brooklyn Half will start at 7 a.m. on May 18 next to the Brooklyn Museum.

Prospect Park Zoo will reopen after storm damage with new animals

The following streets will be closed between the times listed below, according to race information provided by New York Road Runners:

Eastern Parkway | From Grand Army Plaza to Bedford Ave: 12:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

President Street & Union Street | From Classon Ave to Franklin Ave: 12:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Washington Ave | From Eastern Parkway to Empire Boulevard: 12:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Empire Boulevard | From Washington Ave to Flatbush Ave: 6:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Flatbush Ave | From Empire Boulevard to Grand Army Plaza: 6:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Ocean Ave | From Flatbush Ave to Parkside Ave: 6:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Parkside Ave | From Ocean Ave to Park Circle: 6:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Ocean Parkway | From Park Circle to Surf Ave: 6:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

West Brighton Ave | From Ocean Parkway to W 2nd St: 3:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Sea Breeze Ave | From W 5th St to Ocean Parkway: 3:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

W 5th St | From Surf Ave to West Brighton Ave: 3:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Surf Ave | From Ocean Parkway to W 20th St: 7:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

W 10th St | From Surf Ave to Boardwalk: 12:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Stillwell Ave | From Surf Ave to Boardwalk: 12:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

W 12th St | From Surf Ave to Boardwalk: 12:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

W 15th St | From Surf Ave to Boardwalk: 12:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

W 16th St | From Surf Ave to Boardwalk: 12:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

The race will also impact subway service on Saturday. The MTA announced that there will be no 2, 3, or 4 service at the Eastern Parkway-Brooklyn Museum station between 4 and 9 a.m. The 2 and 3 will resume service at the station at 9 a.m.

There will be no F service between Kings Hwy and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue or D train service between Bay 50 Street and Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue.

Ben Mitchell is a digital content producer from Vermont who has covered both local and international news since 2021. He joined PIX11 in 2024. See more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.