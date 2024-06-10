Street closures near Grant Park begin Monday for NASCAR Chicago Street Race

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is set to return for a second year, drawing thousands to Grant Park on July 6 and 7, and prompting extensive street closures and rerouting downtown.

The closures began Monday, nearly a month before the event, to allow for setup. Motorists should be prepared for heavy traffic and reroutes throughout the event, according to the city’s Office of Emergency Management and Communications. Both the CTA and Metra will provide additional service.

More than half of Grant Park will remain open to the public throughout the event, including popular features such as Buckingham Fountain, Butler Field and Lower Hutchinson Field.

All of NASCAR demobilization activities are expected to conclude July 18, the city said.

Last year’s race drew criticism for traffic and limited lakefront accessibility, prompting officials to say setup and takedown time this year would be reduced from 25 days to 19 days. When asked in April to clarify the timeline, city officials said building and taking down the main parts of the course, and the closure of major roads needed to do so, would be reduced by six days.

The city said at the time it did this partly by moving some deliveries of equipment off busy Columbus Drive to Ida B. Wells Drive. That means eight fewer days of lane closures on Columbus, NASCAR said.

Here’s a complete list of street closures throughout the event.

Pre-race activity in Grant Park

June 10 : Ida B. Wells Drive will close from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive starting at 12:01 a.m. to allow for construction of the main viewing areas; and limited parking restrictions will be put in place along southbound Columbus Drive between Jackson Drive and Balbo Drive

June 19 to June 20 : Temporary road closure from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. on northbound Michigan Avenue from Congress Circle to Jackson Drive to allow for a pedestrian walkway to be installed while viewing structures are being assembled

June 26 – Beginning at 8 p.m. : Northbound traffic lane closure on Congress Circle

June 27 – Beginning at 7 p.m.: Curb lane closure of Columbus Drive between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road

Significant street closures

June 27 – Beginning at 7 p.m. : Closure of Jackson Drive between Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive

June 28 – Beginning at 8 a.m. : Closure of Balbo Drive from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive (intersection will remain open)

June 28 – Beginning at 7 p.m. : Full closure of Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive

June 29 – Beginning at 7 p.m. : Southbound lane closure on Columbus Drive from Balbo Drive to Roosevelt Road

July 1 – Beginning at 1 a.m. : Closure of Columbus Drive between Jackson Drive and Roosevelt Road. Closure of Jackson Drive between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive

July 1 – Beginning at 9 p.m. : Closure of southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Randolph Street and McFetridge Drive. Reopening at 6 a.m. on July 2

July 2 – Beginning at 6 a.m. : Closure of Congress Circle and entrances at Michigan Avenue, Van Buren Street and Harrison Street

July 4 – Beginning at 9 p.m. : Closure of westbound and eastbound Roosevelt Road between Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Closure of northbound Michigan Avenue between Roosevelt Road and Jackson Drive

July 5 – Beginning at 12:01 a.m.: Closure of northbound and southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive between Randolph Street and McFetridge Drive. Closure of southbound Michigan Avenue between Roosevelt Road and Jackson Drive. Closure of the northbound lane of Indiana Avenue at 13th Street. Closure on Monroe Street between Columbus Drive and DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Race weekend street closures – July 6 and July 7

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Randolph Street to McFetridge Drive

Northbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive from McFetridge Drive to Randolph Street

Northbound Michigan Avenue from Roosevelt Road to Jackson Drive

Southbound Michigan Avenue from Jackson Drive to 8th Street

Monroe Street from Columbus Drive to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Columbus Drive from Roosevelt Road to Monroe Street

Roosevelt Road from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Michigan Avenue

Jackson Drive from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Balbo Drive from Michigan Avenue to DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Ida B. Wells Drive from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive

Congress Circle from Harrison Street to Van Buren Street

Northbound Indiana Avenue from Roosevelt Road to 13th Street

Post Place: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Drive

Garvey Court: Entrance and exit of Lower Wacker Drive

Reopening Schedule : The northbound section of DuSable Lake Shore Drive is set to reopen on July 8 at 6 a.m. After the event, select streets will gradually reopen

Priority Streets: The priority streets for reopening are DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and Columbus Drive. Other street closures will remain in place until the demobilization of the track wall, fence and viewing structures is completed. All NASCAR-related demobilization activities are expected to conclude by the end of the day on July 18

Streets with local access only for residents, businesses and their employees

Sidewalks will remain open throughout the setup and teardown (June 10 – July 18).

Southbound Michigan Avenue from Monroe Street to Jackson Drive

Southbound Michigan Avenue from 8th to Roosevelt Road

8th Street from Wabash Avenue to Michigan Avenue

9th Street from Wabash Avenue to Michigan Avenue

11th Street from Wabash Avenue to Michigan Avenue

Balbo Drive from Wabash Avenue to Michigan Avenue

Harrison Street from Wabash Avenue to Michigan Avenue

Ida B. Wells from Wabash Avenue to Michigan Avenue

Jackson Blvd. from Wabash Avenue to Michigan Avenue

Van Buren Street from Wabash Avenue to Michigan Avenue

Monroe Street from Michigan Avenue to Columbus Drive

Southbound DuSable Lake Shore Drive from Randolph Street to Monroe Street

Northbound Michigan Avenue from 13th to 16th Street

Northbound Indiana Avenue from 14th to 16th Street

Columbus underpass and the Chicago Lakefront Bicycle Path will remain open throughout the event (this includes Monroe Street and Roosevelt Road)

Pedestrians traveling west must utilize and access sidewalk on the north side of Monroe Street, Roosevelt Road or Columbus Drive underpass only

Alternative routes available – streets may be closed by the city of Chicago, if deemed necessary