Street closures for the Brooklyn Half Marathon
NEW YORK (PIX11) – On your marks, get set — and plan around these Brooklyn street closures before you go out on Sunday.
Over 20,000 runners are expected to take over the streets of Brooklyn for the NYCRRUNS Brooklyn Half Marathon. The 13-mile route starts in Greenpoint and runs through Williamsburg, The Navy Yards, DUMBO, and other Brooklyn neighborhoods before finishing up in Prospect Park.
The following streets are expected to be closed at the discretion of the NYPD:
Berry Street between North 12th Street and Nassau Avenue
Nassau Avenue between Berry Street and Lorimer Street Bedford Avenue
Lorimer Street between Bedford Avenue and Driggs Avenue
Driggs Avenue between Lorimer Street and North 12th Street
North 12th Street between Driggs Avenue and Berry Street
Bedford Avenue between North 12th Street and Lorimer Street Nassau Avenue
Additional street closures and the route for the Brooklyn Half Marathon:
Nassau Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and Lorimer Street
Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue
Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and Franklin Street
Franklin Street between Greenpoint Avenue and Kent Avenue
Kent Avenue between Franklin Street and Williamsburg Street West
Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue
Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street
Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street
York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street
Gold Street between York Street and Front Street
Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street
Old Fulton Street between Front Street and Cadman Plaza West
Cadman Plaza West between Old Fulton Street and Montague Street
Court Street between Montague Street and Joralemon Street
Joralemon Street between Court Street and Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard Fulton Street
Fulton Street between Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard Joralemon Street and Flatbush Avenue
Flatbush Avenue between Fulton Street and Grand Army Plaza
Grand Army Plaza between Flatbush Avenue and Eastern Parkway
Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Brooklyn Avenue
Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Empire Boulevard
