Street closures for the Brooklyn Half Marathon

NEW YORK (PIX11) – On your marks, get set — and plan around these Brooklyn street closures before you go out on Sunday.

Over 20,000 runners are expected to take over the streets of Brooklyn for the NYCRRUNS Brooklyn Half Marathon. The 13-mile route starts in Greenpoint and runs through Williamsburg, The Navy Yards, DUMBO, and other Brooklyn neighborhoods before finishing up in Prospect Park.

MTA sets date for congestion pricing to begin in Manhattan

The following streets are expected to be closed at the discretion of the NYPD:

Berry Street between North 12th Street and Nassau Avenue

Nassau Avenue between Berry Street and Lorimer Street Bedford Avenue

Lorimer Street between Bedford Avenue and Driggs Avenue

Driggs Avenue between Lorimer Street and North 12th Street

North 12th Street between Driggs Avenue and Berry Street

Bedford Avenue between North 12th Street and Lorimer Street Nassau Avenue

Additional street closures and the route for the Brooklyn Half Marathon:

Nassau Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and Lorimer Street

Manhattan Avenue between Nassau Avenue and Greenpoint Avenue

Greenpoint Avenue between Manhattan Avenue and Franklin Street

Franklin Street between Greenpoint Avenue and Kent Avenue

Kent Avenue between Franklin Street and Williamsburg Street West

Williamsburg Street West between Kent Avenue and Flushing Avenue

Flushing Avenue between Williamsburg Street West and Navy Street

Navy Street between Flushing Avenue and York Street

York Street between Navy Street and Gold Street

Gold Street between York Street and Front Street

Front Street between Gold Street and Old Fulton Street

Old Fulton Street between Front Street and Cadman Plaza West

Cadman Plaza West between Old Fulton Street and Montague Street

Court Street between Montague Street and Joralemon Street

Joralemon Street between Court Street and Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard Fulton Street

Fulton Street between Brooklyn Bridge Boulevard Joralemon Street and Flatbush Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between Fulton Street and Grand Army Plaza

Grand Army Plaza between Flatbush Avenue and Eastern Parkway

Eastern Parkway between Grand Army Plaza and Brooklyn Avenue

Flatbush Avenue between Grand Army Plaza and Empire Boulevard

Matthew Euzarraga is a multimedia journalist from El Paso, Texas. He has covered local news and LGBTQIA topics in the New York City Metro area since 2021. He joined the PIX11 Digital team in 2023. You can see more of his work here.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.