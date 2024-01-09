Spotify streams of Michigan fight song 'The Victors' spike with Wolverines' national championship

The confetti, the trophy and the cigars are all key ingredients to a championship celebration and the Michigan Wolverines' national championship victory on Monday night was no different.

Queen's "We are the Champions" filled the air during the trophy presentation after Blake Corum and Co. beat the Washington Huskies 34-13 for Michigan's first title since 1997. The continued post-game celebrations featured a medley of top hits. In the locker room, head coach Jim Harbaugh led the team in singing "For He's a Jolly Good Fellow."

What makes college football special is that many schools have a fight song to proclaim their victory.

"Music, it’s been such an important part of college football because of the marching bands forever," CFP executive director Bill Hancock told USA TODAY Sports in November. "… We love those marching bands and we’re unique in that we have our fight songs that people cherish, our pregame music rituals from school to school that people cherish."

According to Spotify, Michigan fans rallied around the Wolverines by playing the two signature songs performed by the Michigan Marching Band: "Let's Go Blue" and the official fight song "The Victors."

On Monday, "Let's Go Blue" was streamed 670% more than average in the United States.

"The Victors" saw an even greater boost with a 730% increase in streams.

The Michigan Wolverines marching band performs before the national championship game.

The Michigan Marching Band was formed in 1896 and gave its first performance on a football field two years later. The band, which performed before the championship game and at halftime, and the fight song have been an integral part of the storied football program's legacy. Sports Illustrated named "The Victors" the greatest fight song in college football history because of how successful the 1,000-win school is and how closely fans identify the song with the maize and blue. "The Victors" was written in 1898 by music student Louis Elbel. It was etched into American history by President Gerald Ford, the former Michigan football player who had his administration play "The Victors" instead of "Hail to the Chief" at official events. It was even played at his funeral procession.

