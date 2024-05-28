All the streaming services you'll need to watch the upcoming NFL season — and how much it'll cost

NFL logo on TV .

The NFL has discovered streaming, which means that if you want to catch as many football games as possible, you’re going to need to sign up for multiple streaming services, in addition to NFL Sunday Ticket. For the upcoming season, there will be NFL games on three different streaming platforms — Peacock, Prime Video, and, for the first time, Netflix. (That’s not including the games that will be shown on ESPN, but I included those matchups here, too.)

Of course, these streaming services offer more than just football, but if you need to get your fix of your favorite team, here’s a quick guide to the streaming service — or services — you’ll need to subscribe to each month to watch the games.

September

Peacock:

September 6: Green Bay vs. Philadelphia (game in Brazil)

ESPN:

September 9: New York Jets vs. San Francisco

September 16: Atlanta vs. Philadelphia

Sept. 23: Jacksonville vs. Buffalo

Sept. 30: Tennessee vs. Miami

Prime Video:

Sept. 12: Buffalo vs. Miami

Sept. 19: New England vs. New York Jets

Sept. 26: Dallas vs. New York Giants

October

ESPN:

Oct. 7: New Orleans vs. Kansas City

Oct. 14: Buffalo vs. New York Jets

Oct. 21: Baltimore vs. Tampa Bay

Oct. 21: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Arizona

Oct. 28: New York Giants vs. Pittsburgh

Prime Video:

Oct. 3: Tampa vs. Atlanta

Oct. 10: San Francisco vs. Seattle

Oct. 17: Denver vs. New Orleans

Oct. 24: Minnesota vs. LA Rams

Oct. 31: Houston vs. NY Jets

November

ESPN:

Nov. 4: Tampa Bay vs. Kansas City

Nov. 11: Miami vs. LA Rams

Nov. 18: Houston vs. Dallas

Nov. 2: Baltimore vs LA Chargers

Prime Video:

Nov. 7: Cincinnati vs. Baltimore

Nov. 14: Washington vs Philadelphia

Nov. 21: Pittsburgh vs Cleveland

Nov. 29: Las Vegas vs. Kansas City

December

ESPN:

Dec. 2: Cleveland vs Denver

Dec. 16: Atlanta vs. Las Vegas

Dec. 23: New Orleans vs. Green Bay

Dec. 30: Detroit vs. San Francisco

Prime Video:

Dec. 5: Green Bay vs. Detroit

Dec. 12: LA Rams vs. San Francisco

Dec. 19: Cleveland vs. Cincinnati

Dec. 26: Seattle vs. Chicago

Netflix

Dec. 25: Kansas City vs. Pittsburgh

Dec. 25: Baltimore vs. Houston

How much it'll cost

For starters, you’ll need to sign up for NFL Sunday Ticket, which costs $350, as well as YouTube TV, which starts at $73 per month. Fortunately, that also gets you the ESPN games, too.

NFL Sunday Ticket: $350

YouTube TV: $292 ($73/month)

Next, you’ll need Peacock, but fortunately only for one month. Its cheapest plan is $5.99/month.

Peacock: $5.99

To watch the Thursday Night Football games, you’ll need a subscription to Prime Video, which you get with an Amazon Prime membership. It’s $15/month or $139/year; if you want to sign up for just the football season, that will run you $60. Unlike in years past, there appear to be some pretty good Thursday Night games in the schedule.

Prime Video: $60 ($15/month)

If you want to watch the NFL games on Christmas Day, you’ll need to subscribe to Netflix; its cheapest plan is $6.99 per month.

Netflix: $6.99

TOTAL: All told, that’s $714.98 to watch the entire NFL regular season.

Discounts

However, there might be a few ways to trim a few bucks off this tab. For starters, if you’re only interested in your local team, then you can get one of the best TV antennas for no more than $40 and watch all of your team’s games over-the-air.

If you want to watch Monday Night Football games, you could sign up for ESPN+ for $10.99/month, which would run your $43.96 for the season.

Comcast subscribers can sign up for a streaming bundle that includes Netflix, Apple TV, and Peacock for $15 per month.

Verizon customers with an unlimited plan have two options: A bundle that includes Disney+ Premium, Hulu, and ESPN+ for $10/month , which would get you all the Monday Night Football games without having to pay for YouTube TV or some other streaming service that offers cable channels. (Of course, you'll still need YouTube TV is you want Sunday Ticket).

Additionally, Verizon also offers a Netflix and Max bundle that’s also $10/month .It doesn't save you anything on a Netflix subscription per se, but you're getting Max — one of the best streaming services — for cheap.