Streamers Bidding On Superagent Sue Mengers Biopic Package With Jennifer Lawrence & Paolo Sorrentino

A biopic project about famed talent agent Sue Mengers is being shopped around town Deadline has confirmed with Oscar winners Jennifer Lawrence circling and filmmaker Paolo Sorrentino attached. Lauren Schuker Blum, Rebecca Angelo and John Logan wrote the screenplay about the female agent who crashed the Hollywood boys club of agenting with her brandishing an outsized personality to go with her client list.

Mengers had stints at MCA, ICM and WMA, and she repped a list of clients that at one time or other included Barbra Streisand, Candice Bergen, Peter Bogdanovich, Michael Caine, Dyan Cannon, Cher, Joan Collins, Brian De Palma, Faye Dunaway, Bob Fosse, Gene Hackman, Sidney Lumet, Ali McGraw, Steve McQueen, Mike Nichols, Nick Nolte, Tatum O’Neal, Ryan O’Neal, Anthony Perkins, Burt Reynolds, Cybill Shepherd, Gore Vidal, Richard Benjamin, Paula Prentiss, and Tuesday Weld. She died at age 81 in 2011, and her life was previously turned into a stage play by John Logan, with Bette Midler playing the feisty dealmaker.

We hear that Apple is in the mix for the Sue Mengers project, and has read the script with Netflix also buzzed to be another contender for the project. Apple and Netflix did not return calls tonight when reached.

This is how these big streaming project auctions occur, running up big pricetags: As Deadline first told you Wednesday, Apple landed the global rights to Matthew Vaughn’s next movie Argylle which his MARV banner will produce. The asking price for the project was $200M given its killer cast of Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, John Cena, Samuel L. Jackson and Grammy winner Dua Lipa, who is making her big screen debut and providing music for the soundtrack and score.

Matt Belloni first had the news tonight in his newsletter What I’m Hearing about the Lawrence-Sorrentino Sue Mengers project.

Lawrence is starring in Netflix’s Adam McKay apocalyptic comedy Don’t Look Up opposite Leonardo DiCaprio.

