Stream trout fishing opens in streams statewide April 13

Apr. 9—Minnesota's popular stream trout season opens Saturday, April 13, with quality fishing opportunities in every region of the state. Brook trout and splake fishing also open April 13 on Lake Superior and its tributary streams.

Trout anglers can find information on Minnesota's trout streams and lakes on Minnesota DNR's website (mndnr.gov/fishing/trout). Anglers will find helpful learning guides and fishing tips tailored to each of Minnesota's six trout fishing regions. Anglers can also access StreamFinder (mndnr.gov/fishing/trout/map.html), which provides anglers with a description, species list, regulations and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota, and is modeled after the DNR's popular LakeFinder tool.

Anglers 18-64 years old fishing on designated trout waters must have a trout stamp validation in addition to an angling license and a trout stamp is required for anglers 18-64 years old to possess trout or salmon they catch on any Minnesota water.