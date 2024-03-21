How to stream NCAA Tournament for free: March Madness 2024 live streaming options

It's March and that means the madness has descended upon the nation. The big question is how to stream all of the NCAA tournament action.

The first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament is in full swing with games on the schedule all day around the bracket.

First round matchups feature overall tournament No. 1 UConn starting their title defense against Stetson, No. 2 Tennessee taking on last tournament's sweetheart No. 15 St. Peters and No. 1 Purdue looking to stave off repeating history as they face off with one of this year's sweetheart No. 16 Grambling State.

For those who are away from their main devices — or perhaps making their annual dip into the world of college basketball — it is reasonable to not want to put down a credit card for an additional viewing option.

Here are some options to watch or stream the NCAA men's basketball tournament for free.

CBS live stream

CBS is currently live streaming the games carried on its network if a user logs in with credentials from a television provider or streaming platform. The following first round games will air on CBS and will stream on the website:

Thursday

No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Wagner, 2:45 p.m. ET

No. 3 Kentucky vs. No. 14 Oakland, 7:10 p.m. ET

No. 6 Texas Tech vs. No. 11 NC State, 9:40 p.m. ET

Friday

No. 8 Northwestern vs. No. 9 FAU, 12:15 p.m. ET

No. 1 UConn vs No. 16 Stetson, 2:45 p.m. ET

No. 4 Duke vs. No. 13 Vermont, 7:10 p.m. ET

No. 5 Wisconsin vs. No. 12 James Madison, 9:40 p.m. ET

Turner properties streaming free previews

The Turner properties — TNT, TBS and TruTV — offer 10 minutes of streaming free without a login.

Paramount+ streaming free trial

Paramount+ offers a one week free trial of their service that would allow frugal users access to first and second round games on the platform.

How to watch and stream NCAA Men's Basketball March Madness 2024

All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV. Here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

Printable March Madness bracket

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

