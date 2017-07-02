STREAM LIVE: Mexico vs. Portugal in Confederations Cup

Mexico and Portugal clash for third place in the 2017 Confederations Cup on Sunday (Watch live, 8 a.m. ET online via Telemundo Deportes) at Spartak Stadium in Moscow.

The sides drew 2-2 in the group stage.

[ STREAM LIVE: Portugal vs. Mexico ]

This is Portugal first Confederations Cup, and a podium finish would come without Cristiano Ronaldo in the third-place match. Ronaldo is celebrating the birth of twin sons in the United States.

Andre Silva and Nani will hope to pick up the slack in Ronaldo’s absence, and Portugal did win the EURO 2016 Final

Mexico is playing in its third third-place game, and enters with a 1-1 record. El Tri also won the 1999 Final in a 4-3 thriller against Mexico. Juan Carlos Osorio’s XI is loaded up with veterans for the match.





Follow @NicholasMendola