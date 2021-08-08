Stream Fredo's 'Independence Day' Album f/ Headie One, Potter Payper, Clavish & More

Image via Publicist

When rap historians and zodiac fanatics look back at the year 2021, they’ll realise it wasn’t the year of the ox, but rather: the year of Fredo.

Independence Day, Fredo’s third studio album, is finally here after it was announced back in June. This would be his second album drop of the year, having released his sophomore LP, Money Can’t Buy Happiness, back in January.

Independence Day is a smooth 42 minutes in length, housing 14 tracks featuring the previously released singles “Talk Of The Town”, “Wandsworth To Bullingdon” with Headie One, and “Flowers and the Snow”. As well as Headie, Fredo also bags cameos from Potter Payper on the pensive “14”, Clavish on the braggadocios “Mind”, and Sus on the drill heater “Double Tap”.

At this point in his career, Fredo could have had some the biggest artists in the world feature on the album—he recently featured in an ad for Drake’s NOCTA x Nike line—but he kept it super UK, with each guest carefully considered.

Album highlights include the bar-heavy “Freestyle”, which shines purely because Fredo’s freestyle is better than most tracks rappers spend days making. Equally, the RyLouis-produced bouncy ode to trapping, “Bad Boy”, opens like a punch to your eardrum in the best way possible. Produced by S Finesse Beats & KP Beatz, “Flowers and the Snow” is another gem, which sees Fredo switch things up to deliver a sermon on his time in the streets, his struggles, and that all-important come-up. Showing growth on every level, this is a project Fredo should be extremely proud of.

