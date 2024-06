Stream the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour games: Pierz Bulldogs vs. Pierz Lakers; Pierz Brewers vs. Buckman Billygoats

PIERZ, Minn. (FOX 9) - Pierz is next at-bat for the FOX 9 Town Ball Tour on Wednesday, June 19.

FOX 9 will be live at Hellie Field in Pierz starting at 5 p.m. for the first-ever FOX 9 Town Ball Tour double-header. The 5 p.m. game is between the Pierz Bulldogs and Pierz Lakers, while the 7:30 p.m. game is between the Pierz Brewers and Buckman Billygoats.

Watch the games live in the player above on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

FOX 9 Town Ball Tour schedule

June 5: New Prague

June 12: Eden Valley - postponed due to weather

June 19: Pierz

June 26: Gibbon

July 3: Elko

July 10: Le Sueur

July 17: Springfield

