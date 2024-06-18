You Can Stream Euro 2024 Games on Sling TV – Here’s How to Join

On Tuesday (June 18), viewers can tune in to catch the exciting Euro 2024 games, including Turkey vs Georgia airing at 12 pm ET and Portugal vs Czechia, airing at 3pm on FOX and FS1, with Sling TV.

The UEFA EURO 2024 tournament runs from June 14 through July 14 in Germany. Games will be played in ten premier stadiums across Germany, ranging from Berlin’s Olympiastadion to Hamburg’s Volksparkstadion.

EURO 2024 marks Germany’s first major hosting role since 2006 FIFA World Cup, according to UEFA.

Germany has been in a rebuilding phase since former Germany coach, Joachim Löw, left the team in 2021. They failed to move past the group stage in the last two World Cups and were knocked out in the Round of sixteen in the previous European Championship, according to Sling. Despite these challenges, German soccer player, Jamal Musiala is anticipated to play a crucial role for the team.

According to Fox Sports, England aims to bounce back from their Euro 2020 final defeat with the help of their star player Jude Bellingham. Other key players include Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, and Bukayo Saka.

Soccer player, Cristiano Ronaldo, is also set to play a key role for Portugal at Euro 2024, aiming to rebound from the 2022 World Cup elimination.

Keep reading for details on how to watch the Euro 2024 Games.

How to Watch the Euro 2024 Games on Sling TV

The games will be airing on FOX and FS1. You can stream all games on Sling TV.

With Sling Blue, you can catch every game on FS1 from different locations, including Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Detroit, Gainesville, Houston, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Minneapolis/ St. Paul, New York, Orlando/ Dayton/ Melbourne, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco/ Oakland/ San Jose, Seattle, Tampa Bay/ St. Petersburg and Washington DC.

You’ll also have access to Fox, Fox News and so much more. Sling Blue is $22.50 for your first month (regularly $45/month), and it includes a total of 44 news and entertainment channels.

If you missed yesterday’s Euro 2024 games, including Romania vs Ukraine, Belgium vs Slovakia, and Austria vs France, don’t worry! With Sling TV Blue, you can stream these matches on-demand.

For those who might have missed the kickoff game between Germany and Scotland that aired on June 14, you can also stream it.

Euro 2024 Group Stage Schedule on FS1 and Fox

Check below for a list of upcoming games on Fox or click here for the full schedule.

All games listed in Eastern time.

June 18

Turkey vs Georgia, 12 p.m.

Portugal vs Czechia, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 19

Croatia vs Albania, 9 a.m. (FS1)

Germany vs Hungary, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Scotland vs Switzerland, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 20

Slovenia vs Serbia, 9 a.m. (FS1)

Denmark vs England, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Spain vs Italy, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 21

Slovakia vs Ukraine, 9 a.m.

Poland vs Austria, 12 p.m. (FS1)

Netherlands vs France, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 22

Georgia vs Czechia, 9 a.m.

Turkey vs Portugal, 12 p.m. (FOX)

Belgium vs Romania, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 23

Switzerland vs Germany, 3 p.m. (FS1)

Scotland vs Hungary, 3 p.m. (FOX)

June 24

Croatia vs Italy, 3 p.m. (FOX)

Albania vs Spain, 3 p.m. (FS1)

June 25

Netherlands vs Austria, 12 p.m. (FS1)

France vs Poland, 12 p.m. (FOX)

England vs Slovenia, 3 p.m. (FOX)

Denmark vs Serbia, 3 p.m. (FS1)

June 26