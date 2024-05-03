How to stream the 2024 Kentucky Derby on Peacock

Head to Peacock this Saturday, May 4 to stream the 2024 Kentucky Derby at 2:30 PM ET. This year marks the 150th edition of the Run for the Roses, which first took place in 1875 and is the nation's oldest continuously held major sporting event.

The 2024 Kentucky Derby will feature a few exciting changes starting with the purse which has been increased to a record total of $5 million. Last year's purse was $3 million. Additionally, the winning owner will receive a 14-karat gold trophy.

See below for additional information on how to stream the 2024 Kentucky Derby on Peacock.

How do I stream the 2024 Kentucky Derby on Peacock

Click here to sign up and follow all of the horse racing action. You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Does Peacock

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

When does Kentucky Derby live coverage on Peacock

Live coverage of the 2024 Kentucky Derby will begin at 2:30 PM ET.

Kentucky Derby Triple Crown History: Winners by year, latest horse to win, records

A look at the short list of horses to achieve one of the most iconic feats in sports.

What time does the Kentucky Derby start?

The post time for the 2024 Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 PM ET on Saturday, May 4.

Relive the 2023 Kentucky Derby:

