Streaks and Valley: Bradley blows out Belmont for eighth victory in a row

Bradley's Duke Deen launches a three-pointer over Belmont's Keishawn Davisdson in the first half of their Missouri Valley Conference basketball game Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024 at Carver Arena in Peoria.

PEORIA — The Bradley Braves men's basketball team kept rolling.

Bradley won its eighth game in a row on Saturday, defeating Belmont 95-72 at Carver Arena. BU also has won six consecutive Missouri Valley Conference games.

BOX SCORE: Bradley 95, Belmont 72

Point guard Duke Deen scored a game-high 25 points for Bradley, including 7 of 10 from 3-point range. Malevy Leons added 17 points for BU (14-5, 6-2), while Connor Hickman added 13.

Preseason all-MVC first-teamer Cade Tyson scored 23 for Belmont (11-8, 4-4), while Malik Dia added 20. The Bruins have lost three in a row and lost their first game in this series after sweeping two games from BU in 2022-23 — both one-possession games.

Bradley is coming off its biggest comeback in program history at Southern Illinois after they were down by 23 points.

