  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Streaker invades Super Bowl LV, reaches end zone before Chiefs

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

In a season in which most fans were unable to get into the stadium, one made it onto the field of Super Bowl LV.

An unidentified streaker briefly interrupted the game during the fourth quarter Sunday, running past both the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they lined up for a play. The fellow appeared to be wearing some kind of ill-fitting swimsuit and black spandex shorts.

With CBS naturally turning its cameras away as the streaker remained on the field, a few quick-thinking Twitter users filled in the gaps with video.

The streaker displayed some impressive athleticism, uncorking a spin move to evade a security guard before being brought down as he reached the end zone. It was a longer run than anything the Chiefs put together during the game:

Meanwhile, radio announcer Kevin Harlan, ever the pro, made the most of the moment:

The identity of the streaker remains unknown, but it seems possible his run was the result of a barter for an extra Super Bowl ticket:

Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
It took more than a couple security guards to take the Super Bowl LV streaker down. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

More from Yahoo Sports:

Latest Stories