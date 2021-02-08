Streaker invades Super Bowl LV, reaches end zone before Chiefs

In a season in which most fans were unable to get into the stadium, one made it onto the field of Super Bowl LV.

An unidentified streaker briefly interrupted the game during the fourth quarter Sunday, running past both the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they lined up for a play. The fellow appeared to be wearing some kind of ill-fitting swimsuit and black spandex shorts.

FAN ON THE FIELD!



"Jim, did you run down there?" pic.twitter.com/FzIfmbKL4x — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 8, 2021

With CBS naturally turning its cameras away as the streaker remained on the field, a few quick-thinking Twitter users filled in the gaps with video.

The streaker displayed some impressive athleticism, uncorking a spin move to evade a security guard before being brought down as he reached the end zone. It was a longer run than anything the Chiefs put together during the game:

The caboose is loose. I repeat the caboose is loose. pic.twitter.com/TYYWpTyEUm — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) February 8, 2021

We have a STREAKER!!!



The spin move was electric! pic.twitter.com/60Qvrc8NgP — Ryan Lacey (@rlacey23) February 8, 2021

Meanwhile, radio announcer Kevin Harlan, ever the pro, made the most of the moment:

Kevin Harlan's call of the idiot on the field (w/video from @rlacey23) : pic.twitter.com/iAI7WDi5xx — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) February 8, 2021

The identity of the streaker remains unknown, but it seems possible his run was the result of a barter for an extra Super Bowl ticket:

Happy Super Bowl Sunday pic.twitter.com/4ihNoJpUZc — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) February 7, 2021

It took more than a couple security guards to take the Super Bowl LV streaker down. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

