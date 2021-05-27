  • Oops!
Streaker at Nationals-Reds game finds creative place to hide during rain delay: tarp roller

Lorenzo Reyes, USA TODAY
·1 min read
During an extended rain delay Wednesday at Nationals Park, a streaker made himself at home ... in an unlikely place.

After the grounds crew had rolled out the tarp to cover the infield diamond during a Nationals-Reds game that was suspended, a streaker ran on the field and onto the infield tarp and slid head first toward the large tarp roller and hid inside.

The tarp roller resembles a large tube or tunnel and the streaker crawled in, where he remained for several moments before he came out and was arrested.

A streaker is pulled from the infield tarp roller by security during a rain delay between the Reds and Nationals at Nationals Park.
The streaker had entered the field through center field, which prompted security to chase him.

The game will resume Thursday afternoon, with Washington holding a 3-0 lead. Then after the conclusion of that game, the series finale will be a seven-inning game that is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Streaker at Nationals-Reds game finds creative place to hide

