“The Streak” Reaches 100 Victories for Abington Heights Girls Track & Field

Abington Heights girls track and field made history this week. They call it the streak and Tuesday the Comets took down Scranton Prep 131-9 to win their 100th straight duel conference matchup.

“That’s really awesome that for the last however many years we’ve just had so many athletes who are all willing to put in the work and sacrifice to get us to 100,” Marygrace Sabatini said.

Seniors Marygrace Sabatini took home the win in the 800 in the meet as well as Madison Zalewski winning the high jump are just many events contributing to their long streak of success.

“It’s really important to me, like there’s generations that came before me and it’s just kind of looking back on them and it’s just so great to be part of it,” Madison Zalewski said.

The comets conference winning streak dates all the way back to may of 2006, and to put that in perspective, some of the girls that are competing right behind me, weren’t even born yet.

“I think it’s really nice to be able to be a part of this. I feel that me and all of the other girls on the team, we have this connection with people we haven’t even met and we’ve been able to all contribute to this really long lasting goal of ours.”

18 years, 100 wins, Frank Pesetti and Mike Lutka are the two head coaches to lead the Comets to this great milestone but Coach Pesetti says it’s all due to the dedication of the athletes

“Every year at the beginning of the season, the girls kind of get together and have a team meeting they talk about, you know, what’s what’s ahead of them,” Pesetti said. “It’s kind of a double edged sword in that it’s a great honor to continue to win like that, but it’s a great burden as well because nobody wants to be the team that causes the street to come to an end.”

And do the Comets think they’ll keep the streak going? Well now they are focused on the postseason.”

“In order to get to 200 I would have to coach them to 2040 and we couldn’t lose. So now we really at this point in the season are looking toward our big meets at the end. “

“I think this was really nice. You know, we have it earlier. In the season. And now we can focus on making it to districts and everyone getting our own personal achievements that we were really hoping to get”

Abington Heights will look to clinch their 17th straight division title over West Scranton April 29th.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.