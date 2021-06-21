Streak over: On Monday, Dodgers will likely be underdogs for the first time since 2019

One of the craziest streaks in the sports betting world will likely end on Monday, when the Los Angeles Dodgers finally are not favored to win.

The overnight line at BetMGM for Monday night's Dodgers-San Diego Padres game has the Padres as -125 favorites, which isn't a big deal for any team other than the Dodgers. For the Dodgers, it's the first time since 2019 they have been underdogs.

The Dodgers' streak ends at a clean 150 straight games without being an underdog. It's rare for a baseball team to go two or three weeks without being an underdog in a game, and the Dodgers made it more than 20 months. That's assuming the line doesn't change significantly before first pitch on Monday night.

Padres favored over Dodgers

The perfect storm finally hit for the Dodgers to be underdogs.

The Padres are one of the best teams in baseball, and they are at home. They will have Yu Darvish on the mound, one of the best pitchers in baseball. The Dodgers are going with Julio Urias, a very talented starter but not on Darvish's level.

And that's how the Dodgers are +105 at BetMGM for Monday night's game.

The line could change. That often happens. The Dodgers could end up being favorites by the time the game starts, if enough money comes in on Los Angeles and BetMGM keeps moving the line. Then the streak would continue, and might for a while.

But if this is it, it's a streak that's unlikely to be matched anytime soon in the sports betting world.

Albert Pujols of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates with Justin Turner and Andy Burns after hitting a three-run home run. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Dodgers' streak started in 2019

When the Dodgers faced Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals in a playoff game on Oct. 7, 2019, they were slight underdogs. The Dodgers were favorites the next game and they lost, ending their season.

In 2020, the Dodgers were not underdogs once through 78 regular-season or playoff games. There were come close calls for the streak this season, including a game that was a pick 'em against the Milwaukee Brewers in April. but Monday is the first time the Dodgers will have a plus number next to their name since 2019.

Story continues

The Dodgers have a loaded roster, and there are many ways to show how respected they are. One of those ways was the streak of oddsmakers making them favorites over and over and over without fail since October of 2019. Finally, someone else is being given a chance.

More from Yahoo Sports: