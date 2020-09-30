Streak, interrupted: NFL's superfans facing a fall without live football

The Puppet Lady’s puppets are in storage. Big Nasty’s horned helmet is staying home. Pinto Ron’s ketchup and mustard are still in the fridge. And everybody’s calendar is wide open.

They are the NFL’s super fans. They’ve spent years, sometimes decades in religious devotion to their teams, traveling the country, spreading the good word of the Bucs and Bears, Bills and Chiefs. Their lives revolve around football season. And now, they’re looking at the first fall in decades with nothing to do on Sundays but watch football on TV.

“Mentally I was prepared for this,” allows Buffalo superfan Pinto Ron (real name Ken Johnson). “I could see it coming all summer. I could have gone and had a heart attack, been a baby about it, but what good would that do? I don’t like it, but I accept it.”

This season has meant the technical end of one of the great fan streaks in NFL history. Paul Zywicki, a Chicago Bears lifer, has attended every single home game — preseason, regular season, postseason — since 1981. He’s only missed six away games since 1994.

“To me, it’s like a religion,” Zywicki says. “I’ve been doing it for so long, with so many friends … it’s just something I do.”

Zywicki, who works for an owner-operator of 24 McDonald’s franchises, allows that he’s calmed down quite a bit since his younger days. “I’ve got a whole drawer of t-shirts that say ‘F--- Green Bay,’ ‘F--- Minnesota,’ ‘F--- Detroit,’ ‘F--- the New York Giants,’” he says, laughing. “I got smart and realized that wearing those isn’t the smartest thing to do.”

He contends that he’s not all that upset about the end of his streak. “I never put a whole lot of reverence in the streak,” he says. “Something was going to happen.”

One element Zywicki is missing, though, is a beloved road tradition: two Crown Royals in the Bears’ team hotel bar before the game. “I know it doesn’t help the Bears win,” he says, “but I feel like it does.”

Zywicki surely has one of the greatest, if not the greatest, fan streak in NFL history. But in terms of devotion to the cause, nobody goes harder than Pinto Ron.

As the maniacal, table-smashing Bills Mafia is to your standard tailgate crew, so too is Pinto Ron to your average NFL fan. Until this season, he hadn’t missed a Bills regular-season or playoff game since 1994. 1994! That’s 423 straight games that ran more than a quarter-century.

That streak in and of itself is impressive, and it remains alive, Ron contends — “It’s a streak of games I’m allowed to attend!” But what’s made Pinto Ron a Buffalo legend and a pregame-fan-footage staple is the infamous ketchup bath he takes before every home game. Seriously, check this out:

The tradition began 30 years ago, when Johnson held out a hamburger and asked his brother Frank for a squirt of ketchup. Rather than squeezing the bottle right over the burger, Frank fired up a blob of ketchup from a few feet away … and began one of tailgating’s greatest traditions.

Over the years, Pinto Ron welcomed more and more ketchup guys, added mustard girls, and turned the entire affair into a must-see tailgate event. Circle up at 11:30 on Sunday morning and you’d see Ron get a dousing. He’d spend 20 minutes or so posing for photos, and then he’d go through an elaborate cleanup ritual that involves five gallons of heated water and a team ready to clean out his ears. (No, really. Tailgate pros rank right up there with surgeons and pilots in their attention to detail.)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan Keith 'Big Nasty' Kunzig meets with Chicago Bears superfan Don 'Bearman' Wachter. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) More

Much farther south, Keith Kunzig gets up early on gameday mornings, too, but his is a more solitary endeavor. A financial advisor during the week, Kunzig arises at around 6 a.m. on gameday Sundays, already amped up. It’s then that Kunzig begins his transformation into Big Nasty, the fearsome Tampa Bay Buccaneers superfan who looks like some hellish combination of a rhino, a construction worker and a member of the Insane Clown Posse.

