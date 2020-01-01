A streak going back to 1945 and lots more in Roob Stats on Boston Scott, Eagles

On Monday, we gave you 10 unbelievable Carson Wentz stats. Today, we give you 10 more unbelievable stats from the rest of the team!

An unprecedented streak

The Eagles have netted 400 or more yards in each of their games during their four-game winning streak. This is the first time in 66 years the Eagles have netted 400 yards in every game of a four-game winning streak. In 1953, they won five straight games, netting at least 400 yards in all five.

Who are these guys?

All 34 of the Eagles' points Sunday were scored by players who have been on a practice squad - three TDs by Boston Scott, a TD by Josh Perkins and two field goals and four PATs by Jake Elliott. Perkins and Scott were on the Eagles' practice squad earlier this year. Elliott was on the Bengals' practice squad in 2017.

Pretty good company

Greg Ward has 28 catches in his first seven career games. The only Eagles in franchise history with more catches in their first seven games: Keith Jackson (42), DeSean Jackson (32), Harold Jackson (29) and Jordan Matthews (29). And the first of those seven games Ward didn't play on offense.

Four-way tie

For the first time in 21 years, no Eagle had more than two interceptions. Nate Gerry, Rodney McLeod, Ronald Darby and Sidney Jones shared the Eagles' INT lead this year with two each. Last time that happened was 1998, when interception leaders Brian Dawkins, Troy Vincent and Michael Zordich also had two apiece.

Going back to 1945

Scott became the first Eagle since Steve Van Buren with three rushing touchdowns in a game after halftime. Van Buren ran for three TDs in a 35-7 win over the combination Boston Yanks/Brooklyn Tigers combined war-time franchise in 1945 at Fenway Park.

Off to a fast start

Scott is also only the seventh player in franchise history with 200 yards both rushing and receiving in his first 13 career games.

Historic season

Before leaving the game early Sunday, Miles Sanders netted 51 scrimmage yards, giving him 1,327 for the season. Not only the most ever by an Eagles rookie and the most by any rookie this year, but his 229 touches are the fifth fewest in NFL history by a rookie running back with over 1,300 scrimmage yards:

• 195 touches … Gale Sayers (1,374 yards)

• 201 touches … Alvin Kamara (1,554)

• 211 touches … Abner Haynes (1,451)

• 212 touches … Maurice Jones-Drew (1,377)

• 229 touches … Miles Sanders (1,327)

Good ol' Abner

Sanders also became only the seventh running back in NFL history with 750 rushing yards, a 4.5 average and 50 receptions. Of those seven, only two also averaged 10 yards per catch - Sanders and Abner Haynes of the Dallas Texans in 1960.

Breaking records

The Eagles set a franchise record this year by converting 45.4 percent of their third downs. The previous high was 43.5 percent in 2014. The NFL has kept third-down conversion stats since 1991.

Piling up the first downs

The Eagles recorded at least 23 first downs in each of their last six games. It's the first time in franchise history they've recorded 23 first downs in six straight games. The Eagles' 125 first downs last month are the seventh most in NFL history by any team in the month of December.

