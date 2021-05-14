Straw scores on wild pitch in 11th, Astros beat Rangers 4-3

  • Houston Astros' Chas McCormick (20) is tagged out at home plate by Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (23) during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    1/9

    APTOPIX Rangers Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros' Chas McCormick (20) is tagged out at home plate by Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (23) during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Houston Astros' Chas McCormick, left, is tagged out at home plate by Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (23) during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    2/9

    Rangers Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros' Chas McCormick, left, is tagged out at home plate by Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (23) during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Houston Astros' Myles Straw scores on a wild pitch by Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett Martin during the 11th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 4-3 in 11 innings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    3/9

    Rangers Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros' Myles Straw scores on a wild pitch by Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett Martin during the 11th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 4-3 in 11 innings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Houston Astros' Myles Straw (3) celebrates after scoring the game-winning run on a wild pitch by Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett Martin (59) during the 11th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 4-3 in 11 innings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    4/9

    Rangers Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros' Myles Straw (3) celebrates after scoring the game-winning run on a wild pitch by Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett Martin (59) during the 11th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 4-3 in 11 innings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Houston Astros' Myles Straw (3) celebrates after scoring the game-winning run against the Texas Rangers during the 11th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 4-3 in 11 innings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    5/9

    Rangers Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros' Myles Straw (3) celebrates after scoring the game-winning run against the Texas Rangers during the 11th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 4-3 in 11 innings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Houston Astros starting pitcher Bryan Abreu reacts after striking out Texas Rangers' Nick Solak during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    6/9

    Rangers Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros starting pitcher Bryan Abreu reacts after striking out Texas Rangers' Nick Solak during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Texas Rangers' Jose Trevino reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    7/9

    Rangers Astros Baseball

    Texas Rangers' Jose Trevino reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek reacts after striking out Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    8/9

    Rangers Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek reacts after striking out Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) throws first for a double play as Texas Rangers' Andy Ibanez slides into second base during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. Ibanez was out at second and Khris Davis was out at first on the double play. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
    9/9

    Rangers Astros Baseball

    Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) throws first for a double play as Texas Rangers' Andy Ibanez slides into second base during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. Ibanez was out at second and Khris Davis was out at first on the double play. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros' Chas McCormick (20) is tagged out at home plate by Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (23) during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros' Chas McCormick, left, is tagged out at home plate by Texas Rangers catcher Jose Trevino (23) during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros' Myles Straw scores on a wild pitch by Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett Martin during the 11th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 4-3 in 11 innings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros' Myles Straw (3) celebrates after scoring the game-winning run on a wild pitch by Texas Rangers relief pitcher Brett Martin (59) during the 11th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 4-3 in 11 innings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros' Myles Straw (3) celebrates after scoring the game-winning run against the Texas Rangers during the 11th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. The Astros won 4-3 in 11 innings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros starting pitcher Bryan Abreu reacts after striking out Texas Rangers' Nick Solak during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Texas Rangers' Jose Trevino reacts after striking out against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros relief pitcher Ryne Stanek reacts after striking out Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia during the eighth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve (27) throws first for a double play as Texas Rangers' Andy Ibanez slides into second base during the 10th inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in Houston. Ibanez was out at second and Khris Davis was out at first on the double play. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

HOUSTON (AP) — Myles Straw scored on a wild pitch in the 11th inning to give the Houston Astros a 4-3 win over the Texas Rangers on Thursday night.

After the Rangers loaded the bases with an intentional walk to Alex Bregman that brought up Chas McCormick, reliever Brett Martin (0-1) uncorked a 1-2 pitch that bounced away, and Straw raced home from third.

“I was ready, especially with two strikes there,” Straw said. “I had a feeling they would bounce a breaking ball, so I stayed ready and sure enough, I saw it kind of get away a little bit. I was going to be overaggressive there with two strikes. Even if it was a little bit closer than that, I was probably going to go.”

Straw said he played against Martin in the minor leagues and had seen him throw his breaking ball in the dirt.

“He’s bounced it to me before,” Straw said. “It’s one of his really good pitches, so I was ready for that pitch. Sure enough, he threw a good one, and it just got away.”

Texas manager Chris Woodward said he knew with Straw’s speed, any ball in the dirt or any ball that got away would allow him to score.

Brooks Raley (1-2) stranded runners at the corners in the top of the inning to earn the win.

“To tell you the truth, I don’t know how we came out with that one,” Houston manager Dusty Baker said. “The gods were with us even at the end with the wild pitch. We left a lot of men on base. We had a lot of opportunities. We had a whole lot more opportunities than they did. It would have been a downer to lose that game.”

José Altuve gave the Astros a 3-2 lead in the second with a three-run double down the left-field line.

Willie Calhoun went deep on the first pitch from Houston starter Cristian Javier for his first career leadoff homer.

Texas upped the lead to 2-0 on a sacrifice fly by Jose Trevino in the second.

Joey Gallo tied it at 3 with an RBI groundout in the third.

Houston finished 2 for 18 with runners in scoring position, while the Rangers went 0 for 11.

“We fought,” Woodward said. “That’s one thing we did. We left a ton of guys on base. … We just couldn’t get the big hit.”

Javier allowed three runs and four hits with six strikeouts in seven innings. The right-hander retired 13 straight during one stretch.

Rangers starter Mike Foltynewicz permitted three runs and eight hits with three strikeouts and three walks in five innings.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: 1B Yuli Gurriel was out of the lineup but feeling better, Baker said. Gurriel left Wednesday’s game due to illness. “He’s going through the health and safety protocols, but he’s been cleared to work out today and see how he feels,” Baker said, adding he did not think it was COVID-19 related and that Gurriel had received his vaccination shots. … RHP José Urquidy had an MRI after exiting Wednesday’s game in the fourth inning with posterior shoulder discomfort. … LHP Framber Valdez (left index finger fracture) will throw a bullpen Friday at Minute Maid Park before possibly heading out on a rehab assignment, Baker said.

UP NEXT

Rangers: LHP Wes Benjamin (0-1, 4.76 ERA) is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Round Rock on Friday to make his first start of the season. Benjamin has appeared in three games for the Rangers out of the bullpen this season, allowing three runs in 5 2/3 innings before being optioned on April 17.

Astros: RHP Zack Greinke (2-1, 4.23) will look to rebound after his third straight four-inning outing on Sunday against the Blue Jays. Greinke was tagged for four runs and nine hits by Toronto.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • Amid flurry of late decisions by Chris Woodward, one might have cost Texas Rangers

    The manager used two pinch hitters in the 10th inning, including one for catcher Jose Trevino. Houston won 4-3 in the 11th on a wild pitch.

  • Rangers vs. Astros Highlights

    Astros race away with 4-3 win on wild pitch in 11th

  • Astros win on walk-off wild pitch

    Myles Straw races home on a wild pitch from Brett Martin, walking it off for the Astros in the bottom of the 11th

  • Texas Tiger still on the lam as alleged owner freed on bond

    The whereabouts of a tiger that was found briefly wandering a Houston neighborhood remained unknown on Wednesday as the Texas man who police allege owns the animal was released on bond. An attorney for Victor Hugo Cuevas continued to insist to reporters on Wednesday that his client is not the tiger’s owner and like authorities is worried about the animal’s safety. Cuevas had been booked into the jail Monday night after being charged with evading arrest by Houston police in neighboring Harris County.

  • Sad News: ‘This Is Us’ Is Officially Ending After Season 6

    It’s time to say goodbye to the Pearsons...

  • Man trying to steal gas from U-haul tanks amid shortage causes fuel spill, GA cops say

    Police are asking residents to “remain calm” during the ongoing gas shortage.

  • ‘This Is Us’ Will End After Six Seasons

    So long, Pearson family. ‘This Is Us’ will end after six seasons, according to multiple reports. On Wednesday, The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report that NBC’s hit drama will bow after its upcoming sixth season. In March, Milo Ventimiglia discussed the final episodes with ET. He teased, ‘I'll say that the last couple episodes -- it's not going to be about the last moment, it really isn't about the last moment. It may be something that is beyond anything that anyone could ever dream and it may be so simple that every single human on Earth can relate to. But I know the last several episodes, they're gonna be a ride so when you've seen them all we'll have a conversation and we'll go from there.’

  • NFL has a great Aaron Rodgers Packers-Chiefs hedge: Broncos-Cowboys

    The NFL set up a quick and easy hedge in Week One, with Broncos-Giants as the 4:25 p.m. ET CBS alternative to Packers-Saints. Whether Aaron Rodgers is playing for Denver or Green Bay, he’ll be nationally televised in that spot. There’s another potential hedge lurking in Week Nine, when the Packers face the Chiefs at [more]

  • Yankees' Torres positive for COVID despite being vaccinated

    New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and having previously contracted the coronavirus during the offseason. Torres is among eight so-called breakthrough positives among the Yankees — people who tested positive despite being fully vaccinated. “Certainly unexpected,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said of Torres.

  • The Simple Reason This Is Us Will End With Season 6

    This Is Us is officially coming to an end with its upcoming season six, and while we're certainly going to miss the Pearsons, the news isn't entirely shocking for longtime fans. Over the past few years, the cast and creators have talked pretty extensively about wanting to end the series after six seasons.

  • Oklahoma softball takes four of five Big 12 yearly awards, numerous players named to all-conference teams

    No. 1 Oklahoma softball took four of the five yearly conference awards on Wednesday including numerous players being named all-conference.

  • Lottery watch: Magic lose to Hawks, pull even with Thunder in third

    The Orlando Magic lost to the Atlanta Hawks, allowing them to tie the OKC Thunder's NBA draft lottery odds with two games left to play.

  • Three strikes: Top Mariners prospects make debut; Braves' Ronald Acuña Jr. injures ankle

    Logan Gilbert and Jarred Kelenic made their highly-anticipated Mariners debuts, while the Braves' Ronald Acuna suffered an injury on the basepaths.

  • Braves' Soroka has setback, to have second Achilles surgery

    Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka has experienced a setback in his recovery from surgery to repair his torn right Achilles tendon and will have a follow-up procedure next week. Fried was the team's opening day starter this season.

  • NCAA women's regional golf tournament canceled without a single hole played, sparking controversy

    Many coaches and players don't feel that the NCAA and organizers even tried to make the University Club course in Baton Rouge playable for them this week.

  • Jimmy Harrell, Deepwater Horizon rig supervisor, dies at 65

    Jimmy Harrell, a supervisor on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig that exploded in the Gulf of Mexico in 2010, has died at age 65. Harrell, who worked for rig owner Transocean, died Monday, according to Wolf Funeral Home in Morton, Mississippi. Harrell was a key Transocean supervisor on the rig leased by BP.

  • The Talk - Barbara Corcoran on 'realization' Working as Housemother to 'foster kids'

    Thursday on "The Talk" Barbara Corcoran of "Shark Tank" reveals she worked as a housemother to children in foster care. "It was one of my many, many 22 jobs before I started my own firm. And you have to appreciate [that] I was one of 10 kids raised in a two bedroom very small home, and my parents did everything they could just to keep us fed and clothed. And I thought we were poor. I remember growing up thinking, we are poor. But when I got that job working for those foster kids who had a such a low ceiling of what they thought they could make of their lives, and a very small picture as to how far they might go -- I had a big picture. And I knew I had been rich, because I had the one thing that carried more than anything to build confidence, someone who loves you when you are young. And I had two parents who loved us all to death, and so that was the most thankful job. It's too bad it took that for me to have that realization, but at least I had it."

  • Chicago cat fleeing fire survives 5-story jump, walks off

    A Chicago cat may now have eight lives after jumping out of a fifth-floor window Thursday afternoon to escape an apartment fire.

  • Ramón Laureano ejected after arguing horrendous strike 3 call

    Ramn Laureano was NOT happy after this call.

  • Astros slug season-high 5 homers to rout Angels 9-1

    José Altuve and Yuli Gurriel homered early as the Houston Astros hit a season-high five long balls Wednesday night in a 9-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Altuve launched a leadoff homer and Gurriel, who also went deep Tuesday, added his two-run shot later in the first inning. Kyle Tucker also connected for a second straight game when he smacked another two-run drive off Andrew Heaney (1-3) in the sixth to make it 5-0.