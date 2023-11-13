Stratford declared the ‘new cultural centre’ of London

'This gritty East End town once wore the dirt under its fingernails as a badge of honour. Now it drinks bubble tea,' Gavin says of gentrified Stratford - Getty/iStock

“The South Americans are the most excitable. I’m not as passionate about anything as they are Iron Maiden.”

I’m nursing a Guinness in the Cart and Horses, the East End pub where heavy metal icons Iron Maiden played their first gigs in the 1970s. A stream of fans trickle through the doors and across the parquet floor to take photos, buy merch and have a pint in a vestige of rock history. Pete Sery, the pub’s manager, breaks off periodically to greet them.

“They come from all over the world,” he tells me, but admits that they didn’t always get the warmest reception. “This place used to have a bit of a reputation. Now it’s more welcoming.”

The same could be said of Stratford. This gritty East End town once wore the dirt under its fingernails as a badge of honour. Now it drinks bubble tea. It’s been a long time coming, but there’s a sense that Stratford’s post-industrial, post-Olympic rebirth has stepped up a gear. Some excitable headline writers are even declaring it “the new cultural centre of London”.

The £1.1 billion East Bank development, which opened in the Olympic Park this summer, has certainly put a spring in Stratford’s step. Heavyweight institutions have launched outposts at the new cultural quarter, or soon will, among them the V&A, BBC, Sadler’s Wells, the London College of Fashion, and University College London, which teaches its £38,000-a-year robotics and artificial intelligence degree on campus.

The ABBA Voyage Arena leans into the brave new digital world - PA

Already leaning into the brave new digital world is the ABBA Voyage Arena, where holograms of the Swedish pop group play twice-daily to fans for around £70 a ticket. Kerching. These may be tough times for grassroots venues and emerging artists, but a bright future surely beckons for hologram legacy bands.

“I’ve never been, but we get lots of people in here who have, and they say it’s incredible,” says Sery, showing me around the Cart and Horses’ old beer cellar, which in homage to the pub’s music legacy has been converted into a gig venue.

It may soon have some competition. Plans are afoot to open a gargantuan, Vegas-style music arena just up the road. Clad inside and out with thousands of LED screens, and beaming adverts at all hours, The Sphere will make the hoardings at Piccadilly Circus look like votive candles. The one in Vegas – the blueprint for Stratford’s – was opened by U2 in September, and reportedly uses enough electricity to power 21,000 homes when it’s all fired up. Planning permission has yet to be granted. Local opposition abounds. The developer’s offer to provide residents with free black-out blinds has, unsurprisingly, failed to placate them.

“You’re not going to be able to miss the thing,” says Sery, who lives near the proposed development and is a tad anxious. “It might help my property value. It might help my business. But it might make my life unbearable.”

Pete Sery, manager of Cart and Horses, the East End pub where Iron Maiden played their first gigs in the 1970s

The Sphere feels in bad taste given the failure to build enough affordable homes in the area. Promises of Olympic legacies are like world records – they get broken. In many ways, Stratford has delivered. While other Olympic hosts let their venues go to rack and ruin, the Olympic Park’s aquatics centre and velodrome, scene of major victories for Team GB, are open and accessible to the public. The park itself and its restored wetlands are a triumph. “I grew up in north Wales and the first time I saw a kingfisher was in Stratford,” says Sery.

However, Newham, the London borough Stratford sits in, has fallen short on its pledge to build tens of thousands of new homes for ordinary Londoners. The London Legacy Development Corporation blames this on former mayor Boris Johnson, “who had different affordable housing policies to the current mayor”. It claims more are on the way. In what is the third poorest of London’s 33 local authorities, they are badly needed. More so than glitzy music venues.

I leave the Cart and Horses behind, and head back towards the Olympic Park. Stratford’s ironworks closed long ago, but the sound of metal-on-metal still echoes around the place. It’s the clink-clink of scaffolding going up – and with it a town. There is an energy here, that’s for sure. And an uneasy friction between old and new, haves and have nots, local and international.

Westfield shopping centre is the heart of commercialism in Stratford - Alamy

Leyton Road feels like a frontier. There, luxury flats face off against rundown council houses and The Railway Tavern, an old pub that clings to simpler times. Its frosted windows block out the sleek, could-be-anywhere apartment blocks adjacent, with their concierge desks and pseudo-public spaces.

Nearby is Stratford International, which is a statement of intent rather than fact. No trains leaving here go abroad. Not even to Wales. Or Scotland. Or even beyond Kent. Berwick-upon-Tweed is more international.

Yet the area feels foreign somehow. The neatly cropped hedgerows. The uniform architecture. The litter-free streets. It’s positively Singaporean. Safe. Sanitised. A little soulless.

I walk further into this new, high-rise global village, past an Oriental supermarket. Suddenly, I’m in New York. “Manhattan loft living is the theme here,” coos Ash Shaw, general manager at The Stratford, a towering five-star hotel overlooking the sprawling monument to commercialism that is Westfield shopping centre.

The Stratford is the work of Harry Handelsman, who restored the St Pancras Hotel and got people hot for Marylebone with the Chiltern Firehouse. His arrival was a massive vote of confidence in Stratford. It was enough to lure Shaw back.

Towering five-star hotel The Stratford is the work of Harry Handelsman - Sam A Harris

“I lived here 17 years ago, got mugged three times, and vowed never to return,” he tells me in the hotel’s cavernous lobby, where work-from-anywhere guests close their laptops and pick up the drinks menu. “And here I am again. I love what they are doing with the area.”

Shaw takes me up to The Stratford’s windy roof gardens, where longer-stay guests at the adjoining Manhattan Loft Gardens practise yoga some mornings. You can see it all from up there. The City. Canary Wharf. The Dartford Crossing. And in the foreground, the Olympic Stadium.

I venture down there, hanging around the stadium before an evening fixture to soak up the atmosphere. But there is none, really. It feels like a cruel joke that they relocated West Ham here. A team forged in the East End ironworks playing in an Olympic hand-me-down opposite John Lewis.

But that’s progress, isn’t it? And Stratford certainly has its arms open to the future, whatever that looks like; a desperate quest to find purpose in an AI world, if Musk is to be believed. But nobody seems too worried about that down at Westfield, where shoppers clutch their hoard and the sound of running water is piped out to the phone-scrolling vapers outside.

