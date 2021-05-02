Strategy key in Kevin Harvick’s top-five at Kansas Speedway
Kevin Harvick sheds some insight on the decision to take tires at Kansas Speedway, finishing second to Kyle Busch.
Kyle Busch thought he had a third-place car Sunday. Instead, Busch was perfect on a pair of late restarts and won a two-lap sprint to the finish at Kansas Speedway, becoming the 10th different winner through the first 11 races of a topsy-turvy NASCAR Cup Series season. “We ran up front all day," Busch said.
Busch won on a two-lap restart to end the race.
Kyle Busch blew a restart in overtime that should have cost him a race he'd dominated at Kansas Speedway. Given a second chance, Busch corrected his mistake and earned the 61st Truck Series win of his career. The win Saturday night was the fifth straight for Kyle Busch Motorsports and manufacturer Toyota has won all seven Truck Series races this year.
Kyle Busch went from fourth to the lead on the final restart to win Saturday's Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas.
The following article is brought to you by BetMGM. When it comes to Kansas Speedway, you never know who might pull off the win. In fact, this Sunday‘s Buschy McBusch Race 400 (3 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) has eight different past Kansas winners in the current starting lineup. That makes for […]
All the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Buschy McBusch Race 400, the NASCAR Cup race at Kansas Speedway.
