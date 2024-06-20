Strasbourg turn to Englishman Archie Brown after Pedro Lima deal falls through

Wolverhampton Wanderers have hijacked BlueCo’s bid to sign Pedro Lima (17), leading RC Strasbourg Alsace to sound out alternative targets. One of those targets is KAA Gent full-back Archie Brown (22), according to a report from L’Équipe.

Strasbourg had looked to sign Lima from Sport Recife, with a view to a future switch to sister club Chelsea. That move broke down after Wolves entered the fray late in the day. Gent’s Brown, who only joined the Belgian club last summer for a €4m fee, is seen as an alternative. The Englishman, who came through the ranks at Derby County, has impressed in his first season at the club and is already being linked with a departure.

As previously reported by Sacha Tavolieri, Olympique Lyonnais are also considering a move for Brown, whom they consider as a potential replacement for Nicolás Tagliafico, should the Argentine leave the club this summer. With a contract running until the summer of 2027, Gent are asking for a fee between €7-8m for Brown.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle