Strasbourg set to sign Senegalese prospect Pape Daouda Diong

According to a report from L’Équipe, RC Strasbourg Alsace are on the verge of completing the signing of Senegalese prospect Pape Daouda Diong (17).

Daouda Diong, who has come through the ranks at Foot Darou Salam in Senegal, has been on the verge of joining the BlueCo project for several months and the deal now looks set to be sealed. The midfielder is set to join Strasbourg for an initial €1.2m fee, however, the deal includes an extra €1m in bonuses, as revealed by L’Équipe. The deal could therefore ultimately toll €2.2m.

Once a full agreement is reached, as is expected to be the case soon, he will sign a five-year deal with Strasbourg, becoming the Ligue 1 club’s first signing of the transfer window. The deal has been given the green light by the management at Chelsea, who share the same BlueCo owners. Daouda Diong even spent the first part of 2024 on trial at Chelsea in anticipation of the move.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle