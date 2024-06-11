Strasbourg manager Patrick Vieira keen on Premier League return

Patrick Vieira joined RC Strasbourg Alsace last summer to lead the new BlueCo project at the Meinau. Having led Les Alsaciens to safety in his first season, he has revealed a desire to move back to the Premier League.

As a player, Vieira spent the majority of his career in England, firstly at Arsenal, where he played for nine years between 1996 and 2005 and then at Manchester City, with whom he spent a brief stint between 2010 to 2011. He has also managed in the top flight, having taken charge of Crystal Palace in 2021, after a stint as head coach at OGC Nice.

Having left Selhurst Park in 2023, he then returned to France, joining Strasbourg after BlueCo, who also own Chelsea, took charge of the club last summer. Whilst at times, there were fears of relegation, ultimately RCSA retained their Ligue 1 status, finishing 13th and 10 points above the relegation play-off spot.

Vieira has now expressed a desire to return to the Premier League. “I would love to go back to the Premier League. It is the best league,” he told the Stick to Football podcast. “It’s where you have the best coaches, the best players and it’s the most entertaining league. I would love to go back to the Premier League one day. The aim would be to manage one of the teams that I used to play for, to play Champions League football and try to win a title, that is my aim and drive.”

GFFN | Luke Entwistle